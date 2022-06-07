REVIEW: De’longhi Magnifica EVO Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

De’longhi is the Italian appliance company most well known for delivering an at home barista quality coffee experience via a range of premium coffee machines.

I have recently reviewed their Magnifica EVO Titan, Fully Automatic Coffee Machine which after you have got it set up, delivers a variety of options for coffee lovers or those who simply want hot water for a cup of tea or frothed milk for that late night cup of chocolate.

Getting it set up can be quite challenging, especially after wading through their multi language instruction manual where simple graphics and illustrations are used instead of plain English instructions.

In the end I simply went to YouTube where I found several video’s on setting up the Magnifica EVO including one that told me what the symbols meant.

Yes, this is important especially if you want the machine to work.

The video instructions tell you how to set up the water system and the removable water filter which needs to be set when you install it.Across the front of the machine are seven different options for the dispensing of drinks.

They include MyLatte, Cappuccino Mix, Foamed Milk, Espresso, Coffee, Doppio+, and Hot Water. The machine allows you to deliver two cups of coffee via two spouts.

When you do get going you quickly realise that this machine sure beats having to grind coffee beans, wait while you froth the milk, which is the norm with a lot of coffee machines being sold today, it’s also a lot cleaner with the coffee beans hidden from sight next to the control panel .

The neat design of the machine eliminates a lot of mess, and it has a built-in self-cleaning system that flushes the pipes after you have made a cup of your favourite coffee whether it be a long black, Latte or cappuccino.

The built-in grinder has 13 adjustable grind settings, which De Longhi claims calibrates with 100% accuracy the right amount of beans you need to make a cup of coffee.

The brewing unit doses and tampers the powder just like a professional barista, to guarantee the optimal infusion pressure to extract the perfect aromatic coffee, to see how well this is done simply open the waste bin under the machine when you have finished making a drink, to see how fine the coffee has been grounded, you will also see that the portion sizes for each cup of coffee are generous.

I am a big cappuccino drinker especially first thing in the morning and the one thing that impressed me immediately was the adjustable pourer which allows one to use a tall and short glass.

When I wanted a large cappuccino in a tall glass, I simply adjusted the pourer to suite and hit the cappuccino button, when this was done, I hit it again to give me the added shot of coffee and water.

Th Magnifico Evo model number ECAM290.83.TB is a one-touch coffee machine with automatic milk frothing it also is hot water maker for tea or infusions for flavours such as green or herb teas.

One of the key elements of this machine is the milk frother.

Built into this machine is a brand-new Latte Crema System which mixes steam and milk into a textured froth giving more body to your favourite coffee drink.

You can customise the amount of milk you want with a MyLatte function button.

My wife uses goats’ milk and I like full strength milk so all you need to do is pour the right amount of milk into the frother for each drink.

One word of warning, always remember to twist the milk frother spout over the coffee cup. (I only forgot once).

From dispensing the coffee into the cup there is a few second delay before the machine froths and dispenses the milk.

Once you have finished, I suggest that you keep a plastic or glass container next to the machine to capture the cleaning water or you will have to keep emptying the tray which is designed to captured spilt water.

See Set up video here:

Conclusion

For $1,399 I think this machine is a bargain.

It looks good, is well designed and is narrow compared to a lot of wide fronted coffee machines.

It’s also highly practical when it comes to making a cup of coffee with the minimum about of engagement need to get a good end result a great tasting cup of coffee with or without milk.

All you have to do is buy your favourite beans to get the best of both worlds.

The weak part is understanding the manual, but this can easily be overcome by going to YouTube and pulling down the English language instruction videos.

Rating 9/10