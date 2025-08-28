REVIEW: Google Pixel 10 Pro – A Solid Upgrade, Not a Revolution

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro is here and it’s a solid step up in the company’s smartphone lineup. It mixes sleek design with some seriously clever AI tricks.

If you’re coming from the Pixel 9 series, it’s unlikely to blow your mind – it’s more of an evolution than a revolution in terms of feel and form.

Available in Australia from retailers like JB Hi-Fi, the 256GB model starts at around A$1,847. It’s definitely on the pricier side but the phone comes loaded with features that will make tech enthusiasts and photography lovers take notice.

The Pixel 10 Pro sticks with Google’s signature minimalist style. Its glass back and aluminium frame feel premium without being flashy, with a choice of Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, or Obsidian colours.

Despite the 6.3-inch screen, it’s easy to hold thanks to subtle curves that make it feel natural in the hand. It has a slightly iPhoney feel when you pick it up, which isn’t a bad thing; it’s reassuringly solid and familiar in the hand.

The display is where this phone really shines. As we saw with the Pixel 9a a few months ago, Google knows how to make a screen that’s both gorgeous and practical.

The Pixel 10 Pro’s LTPO OLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, so scrolling and animations are silky smooth.

Peak brightness hits a massive 3,300 nits, making it readable even under the harsh Aussie sun. Colours are punchy, blacks are deep, and HDR content pops beautifully. Whether you’re streaming TV shows, gaming, or just scrolling through social media, it’s a joy to use.

The Pixel 10 Pro runs on Google’s Tensor G5 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Daily use is impressively snappy, and switching between apps, streaming videos, or even gaming shows almost zero lag.

Sure, some top-tier Snapdragon phones might beat it in raw graphics benchmarks, but Google’s AI magic is where this phone shines. Voice recognition, image processing, and real-time translations feel instant and context-aware thanks to Tensor G5.

Running Android 16, the experience is clean, uncluttered, and free from bloatware. Plus, Google’s promise of seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates means this phone will keep running smoothly well into the future.

If you’re into photography, the Pixel 10 Pro won’t disappoint. It packs a triple-lens setup: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide with macro focus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. Whether you’re capturing landscapes, tight close-ups, or faraway subjects, the camera handles it with ease. The Pro Res Zoom pushes optical and digital zoom to 100x, and surprisingly, details remain sharp even at long distances.

Google’s AI features take things further. Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Camera Coach guide you in real time, helping frame shots perfectly and remove unwanted elements effortlessly. Night mode and HDR processing are as solid as ever, producing crisp, well-lit shots in challenging conditions. For anyone who loves snapping cityscapes or nature shots, this phone is a serious contender.

Photography isn’t the only area where AI impresses. Live Translate offers real-time voice translation in multiple languages, even mimicking your voice for a natural feel. Magic Cue gives contextual info during calls, and AI-assisted notifications make sure you see what matters most.

The 4,870mAh battery comfortably lasts a full day, even with heavy multitasking and high display settings. Extreme Battery Saver mode stretches it to around 100 hours if you only need the basics, which is perfect for long trips. Fast charging hits 55% in about 30 minutes via a 30W USB-C charger, and Qi2 wireless charging offers up to 15W for extra convenience.

Verdict

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is a flagship that really delivers. Premium design, AI-driven features, and top-notch photography make it a standout in a crowded Android market. While it may not beat every competitor in raw graphics benchmarks, its focus on smart tech, usability, and long-term support gives it a clear edge.

It doesn’t feel like a massive upgrade from its predecessor – it’s impressive, sure, but if you’re already on a Pixel 9 Pro or 9A, this isn’t a phone that will change your life. Still, for anyone coming from older models or other brands, it’s smart, capable and built to last.

Rating: 9/10

Pros:

Stunning, bright 120Hz OLED display

Excellent AI-powered camera system

Smooth performance with Tensor G5

Long software support (7 years)

Handy AI features like Live Translate and Magic Cue

Cons: