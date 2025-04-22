Review: Google Pixel 9a Has Stunning Display At Serious Value

If you’re hunting for a feature-packed phone without the premium price tag, the new Google Pixel 9a should be at the top of your list.

Retailing at just A$849, the latest entry in Google’s A-series punches well above its weight with a stunning display, intelligent AI smarts, and one of the best cameras you can get at this price point.

The phone delivers premium quality for hundreds less than its competition.

Let’s start with what hits you first – the display. The 6.3-inch Actua OLED screen is absolutely stunning. Whether you’re binging Netflix, scrolling socials, or just browsing photos, the Pixel 9a’s screen looks far better than phones that cost significantly more.

It’s sharp, smooth (thanks to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate), and blindingly bright at up to 2,700 nits peak brightness. Colours are vibrant, blacks are deep, and everything just pops.

It’s not a stretch to say this is one of the best displays you’ll find under $1,000 – beating out rivals like the Samsung Galaxy A55 and even giving the iPhone SE (still stuck on LCD tech) a run for its money.

Google has refreshed the Pixel 9a’s design without losing its signature style. Gone is the camera bar and in its place is a more minimalist, curved camera dome that looks sleeker and feels more comfortable in the hand. My device came in the striking new Peony pink (also called Iris in some markets), with other colours including Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay.

At just 8.9mm thick, with a composite matte back and a satin metal frame, the Pixel 9a looks and feels like a phone that should cost much more. It also brings IP68 water and dust resistance, a welcome feature rarely seen at this price point.

The Pixel 9a runs Google’s Tensor G4 chip, unlocking a suite of AI-powered features that genuinely add value. The standout is Gemini, Google’s advanced assistant, which includes Gemini Live for natural, conversational voice interactions. Think Siri, but actually useful.

There’s also Circle to Search, Call Assist, and Pixel Studio – a fun new tool that lets you generate images using AI. And for keen photographers, the AI magic doesn’t stop once you’ve taken the shot.

The Pixel 9a comes with an upgraded 48MP main sensor and 13MP ultra-wide, and it’s without question the best camera setup at this price. Even better, it’s the first A-series to feature Macro Focus, letting you get close-up shots with stunning detail.

Google’s AI features take it further. ‘Best Take’ blends facial expressions from multiple photos, ‘Magic Editor’ allows you to reposition or restyle subjects with a tap, and ‘Add Me’ ensures even the photographer is not left out of group photos. The Low-light performance is as solid as ever with Night Sight and Astrophotography modes.

Oh and it now shoots in 8K video. For a $849 phone. Wild.

There are loads of little things that make the Pixel 9a feel smarter than the average smartphone.

My personal favourite is the Now Playing feature which automatically identifies songs playing around you and displays the title on your lock screen. It’s not new but it’s meant to be faster and more accurate than ever. As someone who whips out their phone to use Shazam at any given opportunity, this is a handy little time saver.

The battery is also a beast with over 30 hours on a single charge, and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. Plus, with wireless charging, seven years of Android and security updates, and the latest Android 15, the phone is built to last.

The Pixel 9a isn’t just a great affordable phone, it’s one of the best phones of 2025 full stop. Smart, stylish, and packed with features usually reserved for phones at $1,500+, it’s one of those rare purchases that feel like a no-brainer.

With its gorgeous display, impressive camera and software abilities, it’s a phone that’ll stay fresh for years to come.

Rating 5/5

Pros:

Incredible 6.3″ OLED display with 120Hz and 2,700 nits brightness

Excellent dual rear camera system with 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide

Solid AI features: Gemini, Pixel Studio, Magic Editor

8K video recording

Long-lasting battery with wireless charging

Great value at A$849

Cons: