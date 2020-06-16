REVIEW: HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser, Kills 99.9% Of Viruses

While COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease and activity is beginning to pick up again, authorities are still advising people to remain vigilant about cleanliness. If you’re worried about catching COVID-19 whilst out and about, you may find comfort from HoMedics’ UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser case, which can kill up to up 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in just one minute.

According to a study by the University of Arizona, smartphones carry 10 times more bacteria than toilet seats. You may be using hand sanitiser regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but if you’re touching your phone before and after, this practice alone won’t do much good.

I reviewed the HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser Case and found it to be easy to use and a carry around.

To sanitise your phone, simply pop up the top lid of the case (using the finger grips on the side), put your smartphone inside and secure the case shut with the zip. In order to ensure safe use, you will not be able to start a clean until the zip is properly closed.

Once your phone is inside hit the power button on the top cover. It only takes 30 seconds for a cleaning cycle to be completed, but you will need to conduct a clean for each side of your phone.

When you’re not conducting a clean the pop-up lid can be pushed down, reducing it to a small, compact size.

The sanitiser case comes with a USB charger, which plugs in under the flap beneath the power symbol. Users start a UV clean by pressing the power button (the blue LED light will turn off when it has completed a cycle).

Once the case has been fully charged, the battery can last up to 70 cleans, or 35 complete smartphone cleans.

The case is designed to fit most smartphones, including larger models such as the iPhone 8+ and Google Pixel 3a XL. You can also sanitise anything that fits inside the case, like your glasses, pens, keys, credit cards or earbuds, for example.

While you may have been getting by wiping your phone down with sanitiser wipes, we recommend switching to a UV clean instead, as it can safely clean your tech devices without harmful chemicals or liquids.

The HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser has been third-party tested against a variety germs, the results of which can be viewed below.

The HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitiser costs $99.95, and is available online at homedics.com.au or JB HI-FI.