Review: Influencer RGB Ring Light Brings The Production Crew To You

The #Influencer range of products, brought to us by Crest, may at first seem like child’s play: the bright RGB ring, the structure built to capture TikTok dances, the toy-like packaging.

And, with a retail price of $199, this is an obvious gift for the young digital creator in your life, but despite the #Influencer branding, it isn’t necessarily just for those who wish to upload selfies or make videos aiming for virality.

The #Influencer 14-inch RGB Ring Light equips you with a multitude of creative options. The dual phone holder allows for multiple angle shots in one sitting, while the 15W RGB lighting allows for 26 different coloured lighting options – 13 of which are static, for that perfect mood lighting, the other 13 offering a variety of moving light display that will cast light and shade over your subject in a manner than sees like a 12-man crew is behind the movie magic.

Practically, this thing is so versatile, too: record yourself demoing songs on a guitar with the extendable 2.1 metre tripod, and centre microphone stand; set one of three white lighting settings that range from a warm glow, to a bright subject-highlighting beam for professional looking stills photography, or — yes — film yourself partaking in an online rant for prosperity’s sake.

It folds up and away nicely, too, or can be kept set up without dominating an entire room. The perfect toy – but don’t call it a toy.

Available exclusively from JB Hi-Fi.