REVIEW: Liquid Ears Focus Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – Slashing Noise And Price

Rating 7.5 Though not as flash as some higher-end brands, for the price, the Liquid Ears Focus wireless headphones with ANC provide serviceable sound and noise cancelling, and are a good option for those who want decent performance for under $100. • Lightweight and collapsible

• Over-ear ANC at a competitive price point

• Compatible with 3.5mm audio, plus included airline adaptor

• Simple, reliable Bluetooth connectivity • Average sound and ANC

• No voice assistant support

• No included carrying case

• Build quality isn’t fantastic

• Low battery life

Liquid Ears, the affordable premium headphone brand, has brought out its new Focus wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. The Focus offers ANC for the masses at a $99 price point – but how does it stack up?

First things first: in the box, besides the headphones themselves, you’ll get a micro-USB charging cable, a one-metre 3.5mm audio cable, and an airline adaptor. No carrying case, though, unfortunately – you’ll have to sling these around in your bag and hope for the best.

The headphones are collapsible and quite compact once you’ve got them all folded up, which is nice. Word of caution, though – you fold one cup in first, then the other over it. Don’t try to fold both at once like the icon on the packaging says, or you’ll break them. On that note, the build quality isn’t as substantial as I’d like: the phones feel rather flimsy, and I could do without the hard plastic cups clacking against the headband.

The sound quality is serviceable, though flatter and not as rich as sound you’ll get from higher-end headphones like Bose or Sony or Sennheiser. It’ll do for most people, but audiophiles will probably want to look elsewhere. The Focus also has a built-in microphone for making calls, which does the job, though again the audio quality isn’t the best.

ANC works fine enough, though it only has one setting, and won’t block out as much noise as the big boys will. One plus, though, is that because it can be turned on and off independently of the headphones themselves, you can use it when plugged in via the 3.5mm jack.

As for bells and whistles: don’t expect any. There’s no built-in voice assistant support, so don’t expect to be asking much of Google or Alexa or Siri through these, and no waterproofing. The battery life is also only 12 hours for music and chat on a 3-hour charge, which is decidedly below average when most higher-end over-ear headphones will go for 20 or more.

Overall, the Liquid Ears Focus cans do provide a lot of headphone for $99. Adjust your expectations accordingly, of course, but if you’re looking for a decent pair of value phones with ANC that you can feel good about taking on holiday with you, these aren’t a bad deal; they’re no Bose or Sony or Sennheiser, but for the price, they don’t really need to be.