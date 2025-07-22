REVIEW: Motorola razr 60 – The Flip Phone Revolution Continues

The Motorola razr 60 arrives at $1,199, available from July 10th exclusively at JB Hi-Fi in Australia.

As the latest from the world’s number one flip phone brand (according to IDC), it combines nostalgic design with modern AI features and enhanced durability.

But does it justify its premium price in the competitive foldable market?

The razr 60’s standout feature is its titanium-reinforced hinge, 4x stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel.

This addresses the primary concern with foldables, longevity.

The ultra-thin design features a reduced gap to minimise dust ingress, while rigorous testing ensures 35% more folds than the previous generation.

The external display gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and the phone comes in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and Parfait Pink colourways.

The 3.6-inch external display transforms the flip phone experience by providing full app access without opening the device.

With automatic brightness up to 1500 nits and customisable panels, it’s genuinely functional rather than decorative.

The main 6.9-inch pOLED display is Pantone Validated for colour accuracy, delivering over a billion colours with low blue light protection.

Dolby Atmos audio with stereo speakers completes the multimedia experience.

The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 32MP front camera.

All benefit from Pantone colour validation for accurate reproduction.

The innovative Air Gesture feature enables hands-free video recording through simple hand movements, perfect for content creators.

Additional modes include Photo Booth for creative collages and Dual Preview for better group shots.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor with enhanced AI capabilities, the razr 60 offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The 4500mAh battery promises over a full day of use, with 30W TurboPower charging providing quick top-ups in 15 minutes.

While not flagship-level performance, it handles daily tasks and AI features smoothly.

Motorola’s Moto AI brings practical features like Next Move for anticipating user needs and Playlist Studio for personalised music.

Smart Connect enables seamless content sharing between devices, while Moto Unplugged helps manage screen time.

The customisation options include animated characters, clock styles, and custom wallpapers.

Pros:

Titanium-reinforced hinge for exceptional durability

Fully functional external display with app access

Strong battery life with fast charging

Cons:

High price at $1,199

MediaTek processor vs. Snapdragon

No wireless charging

Verdict

The Motorola razr 60 successfully evolves the flip phone with meaningful improvements in durability, functionality, and AI integration.

The titanium hinge and fully functional external display address common flip phone pain points, while creative features appeal to content creators.

At $1,199, it’s expensive, especially with a MediaTek processor.

However, for users prioritising style, durability, and practical features over raw performance, the razr 60 delivers.

It’s a fashion statement that doesn’t compromise on functionality, offering a unique blend of nostalgia and innovation in a pocketable form factor.

Rating: 8/10