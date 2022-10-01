REVIEW: New High Tech Victorinox Luggage With Phone Charger & A Bit Of Sony Thrown In

Rating 1010 Having worked as a foreign correspondent for many years and after decades of business travel, there is one thing you value and that good luggage especially luggage that is specifically designed for robust travel Vs looking good on a retailers shop floor only to start falling apart after a few tough trips.

Victorinox's new Spectra 3.0 line of luggage has what it cases, functionality, good design and the added advantage of being able to charge devices when facing falling battery levels.

This luggage has what it takes, it's light to start with and you can pack a lot into these bags without the need to overpack. This leaves space for shopping during a trip. If there is one other feature that I would like to see with top end luggage similar to what Victorinox manufacture, is a tracking capability and for that I would pay an annual subscription fee. Another tip is that Victorinox should give away a cleaning fluid to wipe off scuff marks after a long trip. The material is extremely durable, but it does attract marks banging against other luggage or when being loaded on and off aircraft and I would hate to use the wrong chemical cleaner as it could affect the colour.

What has luggage got to do with technology and Sony, a lot if you buy Victorinox’s new Spectra 3.0 line of luggage.

I don’t normally do luggage reviews, however the appeal of the new Victorinox offering especially their new red coloured luggage, was too much to resist especially as it is, one of the few luggage brands that has a phone and notebook charger built in.

A trip to Berlin for the IFA trade show was the perfect way to test this luggage which comes in several sizes.

I chose the Spectra 3.0 Trunk Large Case and their walk on luggage that comes with a built-in charging capability which came in really handy when my flight was delayed out of Singapore resulting in my connection out of Frankfurt to Berlin having to be re4scheduled.

So, what has this got to do with Sony?

The first thing you notice about this luggage is that it’s remarkably light without losing any of its durability, it’s also extremely flexible so much that the manufacture has built in straps that deliver a high level of functionality when you want to hold the top half of the luggage in place.

That’s because 65% of the new Spectra 3.0 luggage is construction of a material called SORPLAS, which is a high-performance recycled polycarbonate manufactured by Sony, the same Company that makes TV, projectors and headphones.

The Large Trunk that I took to IFA was oblong in size and the really good feature was the bags that come with the large luggage that allows one to pack shirts, jumpers and other travel necessities away in bags which remarkably deliver a significant amount of additional space. I even packed shoes into one of these bags and it made a big difference.

The real standout feature came with the walk on which has a device charging capability built in.

However, you do need to provide the battery.

Inside the case is a small pocket that has a cable that connects to an external outside USB C connector on the side of the luggage.

After arriving in Frankfurt, I discovered that my Samsung smartphone had not charged on the flight and with a two hour delay I headed to the Lufthansa lounge only to discover there were next to no seats next to a charging port.

So, I did the next best thing, I charged both my smartphone and notebook using the new charging feature built into the new Spectra 3.0, it worked a charm allowing me top up both my smartphone and work on my notebook.

The charger I used delivers 20,000mAh of power which equates to around 78 hours of extra battery life.

But you must remember to recharge the Power Bank when you get to your hotel or wherever you are staying.

I did like the red colour of the luggage with even the staff at the Sheraton in Berlin commenting.

I even had one person in Munich on my way home ask me where I had purchased the luggage.

This luggage is not cheap, but neither are premium smartphones and tables.

The Cost:

Spectra 3.0 Expandable Frequent Flyer Carry On $829.00

Spectra 3.0 Trunk Large Case $1,100.00