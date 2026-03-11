REVIEW: OPPO Reno15 Pro vs Reno15 F – Compact Flagship vs Big Value

With the Reno15 lineup, OPPO splits the difference even further, delivering two phones that feel similar at first glance but diverge in interesting ways once you start using them.

The biggest surprise is size. You may expect the Pro model to be the larger device or roughly the same, but the Reno15 Pro comes with a 6.32-inch display, while the Reno15 F stretches out to 6.59 inches.

Personally, I prefer this approach. The Pro’s smaller footprint makes it far easier to use one-handed and more comfortable to pocket, while still delivering a premium feel. Both my devices came in a glossy ‘Aurora Blue’ finish, which looks fantastic.

OPPO is pitching the Reno15 series directly at the creator crowd. A standout feature is a new 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view, designed for group shots and travel vlogs. Both phones also include Dual-View Video, letting you record with the front and rear cameras at the same time, along with a seamless camera-switch mode aimed at TikTok and Reels-style one-take videos.

Pricing is major point of separation in OPPO’s lineup. The Reno15 series sits well below the company’s flagship tier. The Find X9 Pro launched at around A$2,299, while the Reno15 Pro comes in at about $1,399. Go further down the range and the Reno15 F is currently listed at JB Hi-Fi for just $549.

Both phones use 120Hz AMOLED panels, but the Pro takes the lead with a staggering 3600-nit peak brightness, compared to 1200 nits on the Reno15. In real-world use this is noticeable outdoors – the Pro simply punches through bright sunlight more confidently.

Colour reproduction is strong on both, particularly when using the Standard colour mode. Warm mode slightly softens the whites and may appeal to users sensitive to cooler displays, but Standard looks more accurate when editing photos or watching HDR video.

Powering the phones are two different chipsets. The Reno15 Pro runs the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, while the standard model uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Day-to-day performance is smooth across both thanks to OPPO’s increasingly polished ColorOS, which continues to evolve into one of the cleaner Android skins available. Animations are fluid, multitasking is snappy and customisation options are plentiful without feeling overwhelming.

Where the two phones really start to separate is the camera. I captured several shots in Sydney using both devices.

The Reno15 Pro clearly has the stronger imaging system. Its 200MP main sensor captures noticeably more detail, particularly in textures like water ripples and foliage.

Zoom is another key advantage. The Pro offers more zoom options, allowing you to get closer without images breaking apart. While the standard Reno15 still performs well for a mid-range phone, zoomed shots lose detail faster.

This reminded me of the zoom performance on the OPPO Find X9 Pro, which highly impressed me in my review last year. That phone remains in a different league altogether due to its massive 200MP telephoto camera and excellent 6× optical zoom. The Reno15 Pro doesn’t reach those heights, but you can see OPPO bringing some of that photographic ambition down into a cheaper lineup.

In the flower shots, both phones deliver vibrant colours, but the Pro produces slightly deeper contrast and cleaner edges around petals. The differences aren’t night-and-day, but they’re there if you look closely.

Battery life is one area where the standard model fights back. The Reno15 packs a larger 6500mAh battery, giving it longer endurance than the Pro.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to priorities.

If you want better photography, a brighter display and a more compact phone, the Reno15 Pro is the obvious pick. But if you prefer a larger screen, longer battery life and a lower price, the standard Reno15 remains a very capable alternative.

Pros

Excellent camera on the Reno15 Pro with sharper detail and better zoom

Compact size on the Pro makes it easier to use one-handed

Bright 120Hz AMOLED display with strong colour reproduction

Smooth performance and polished ColorOS software

Cons

Pro model has a smaller battery than the standard Reno15

Standard Reno15 camera loses detail when zooming

Pro model is noticeably more expensive

Pro: 8.5 / 10

Standard: 8 / 10