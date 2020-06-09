We were sent Polaroid’s very affordable Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker to review, and were more than pleased with the results.

At just $119, the Polaroid Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker is one of the cheapest soundbars on the market, and all in all it’s a cost-effective way of stepping up the quality of sound from your TV if you’ve gone for an entry-level TV model.

The rounded speaker unit contains four full range speakers as well as two mid-tweeter speakers for full-bodied, detailed sound.

While this mix of speakers performs well across a wide range of frequencies, you won’t get ear-blasting volume from this soundbar, with 30W RMS output. Nevertheless, we think that viewers that don’t need particularly high volumes for their movie viewings will be more than satisfied with the Polaroid Soundbar Speaker.

It is wall mountable, and comes with wall mount adapters, for easy placement underneath a wall-mounted TV. Alternatively, the soundbar can stand on its own.

It is 99cm long and weighs 2.95kg.

The soundbar is equipped with a HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) input, so you can easily play high-quality audio from your TV (if it supports the ARC function) or another device. As the name states, it can also be connected to Smart TVs via Bluetooth.

While soundbars are typically paired with TVs, the soundbar can play audio from a range of sources, such as via the universal 3.5mm AUX input, which allows users to connect their MP3 players or other audio sources. I was able to connect my smartphone to the soundbar via Bluetooth very quickly, and it played music beautifully.

In addition, the Polaroid Soundbar has FM radio capabilities as well as direct USB playback.

The Polaroid Bluetooth Speaker Soundbar comes with:

– Remote control

– AC adapter

– Optical cable

– 3.5mm AUX cable

– AUX to RCA cable

– Wall mount adapters

– User manual

– Warranty certificate

This product is now available at Big W.