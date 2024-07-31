REVIEW: Samsung Fold 6 Takes Premium Foldable To A New Level

When you hear that Samsung is going to supply Apple with their next generation camera sensors instead of Sony, and the that the iPhone maker is already buying Samsung’s best OLED display panels for their latest iPhone along with their memory, you have to question who actually manufactures the best premium smartphone in the market today.

I believe that the two real contenders are the all new Z Fold 6 and the current model Samsung Galaxy S 24 Ultra, and that’s because unlike Apple, Samsung is able to bond their own manufactured hardware with cutting edge software and the latest in AI.

Unlike Apple whose real glue is not the hardware which is supplied by third parties such as Samsung or LG but their iOS software, which for a lot of consumers is the sole reason for buying an iPhone in the first place, for the simple reason they fee comfortable with it.

In September Apple is set to release a new iPhone which won’t have the latest in AI and that is now a critical point of difference when it comes to choosing a new premium smartphone.

While I personally am not a big fan of the design of the Samsung Z Fold 6 for the simple reason that I find it too big when open in my hand, I have to admit that the new Fold is a cutting edge piece of kit that is going to make some users very happy especially if you are into gaming or need big screen productivity.

I am however a big user and fan of the Samsung Galaxy S 24 Ultra, which is my workhorse device that shoots a pretty mean image.

I have reviewed every Samsung Fold and this one is easily the best yet, thinner and lighter it delivers a lot of new capabilities because Samsung actually does have AI working in its devices whether it’s used for real time translation of speech to text in a foreign language, or the removal of an image in an image.

Then there is the Sketch to Image which is a real neat new Samsung y AI feature that’s built into the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and their new Z Flip 6.

You just go to edit an image and press the AI button and then tap Sketch to Image.

The rest is down to your imagination, and you don’t have to be an artist to produce a great result.

You scribble on the display and then tap Generate, all of a sudden, a shark appears, well almost.

You also don’t need an S Pen just a simple finger and a great imagination.

The three key features are:

Circle to Search: This allows users to circle something on the screen and search for it online.

Portrait Studio: The feature lets you transform selfies into sketches, 3D cartoons and is ideal for keeping kids amused.

Sketch to Image: As we have explained it generates images from your sketches and works even on photos you capture.

I captured the canoe in the below image and then drew in a shark.

It looks as if it could take on the whole canoe.

What Samsung designers have done is create a great looking phone, by working with their engineers to deliver a device that is wrapped around the best components that could be packed into a fold open device.

At 12.1mm thick it’s around the same weight as a top end iPhone but with a lot more capabilities under the bonnet.

The screen open screen is 2.7mm wider and this is where I personally start to have a problem in that I have small hands and to grip it open comfortably is a problem unlike the S24 Ultra.

The closed cover screen is smaller and considerably smaller than my S24 Ultra which makes it harder to text on.

The good news is that it weighs 239 grams, or 14 grams less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It also has a significantly better hinge than its predecessor and above all is manufactured using a new Enhanced Armor Aluminium.

Device quality is a big issue today because consumers are holding onto devices longer with users typing, swiping, and interacting with a device more than ever before and as new software and AI capability delivers a better smartphone experience.

As for holding the device when both screens are open there is a feeling of hand fatigue from holding it especially when using the device for longer periods of time which is why I recommend buying a Samsung cover with a flip out stand.

The new X Fold also has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 over the cover screen, this is new protective layer over the inner screen that appears to deliver a further strengthening of the screen when fully open.

Additionally, Samsung should have introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s lowered surface reflection feature to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Unfortunately, this can only be adapted for a solid glass display.

While Samsung has retained the same form factor for the older Galaxy Z Folds, they have this time delivered a more rounded device that is more refined and classier.

The design language has changed with slim and comfortable usability now a key part of the overall look and feel.

There is less crease, and a better ultrawide camera, which is good but not up there with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate making it a better offering for gamers and those who like watching video than the S24 Ultra simply because it has more display real estate.

The display is sharp and bright, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset delivers ample power for both gaming and large file management making it ideal for creatives and the quick editing of a video.

Also helping is the 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage.

Because most people use a cloud storage solution today, I see no reason to invest in 512GB of storage at this price point.

Finally, the camera.

This device has a triple rear camera rig consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a new 12MP ultrawide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The camera rig does deliver a good picture however the images are not as sharp as the same image shot with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with pictures shot over the same distance sharper.

What you do get are images that are rich and vivid, with software appearing to play a key role in the final image quality.

The rig in the X Fold delivers good dynamic range and a vibrant look in daylight and is capable of shooting a pretty mean picture in falling light when overhead its dark but there is still light on the horizon.

Conclusion

At $2,187 this is a seriously considered purchase, and for gamers and people who want a large screen and serious productivity capability this is an excellent choice.

Not because the screen folds and the device are designed and built around premium materials that are actually manufactured by Samsung.

It’s the added software and production tools that are built into the device that no other manufacturer can deliver.

A classic example is the Samsung AI capabilities that are not found in Apple devices.

Then there is the Samsung camera sensor which Apple is set to adopt for their iPhones.

For me other stand out features is the Samsung Knox security which I have been using since 2013 when Samsung first introduced it to their devices. In that period, I have never had a mobile or tablet security problem.