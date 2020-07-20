Review: Samsung's Creative & Immersive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Tab S6 Lite tablet I’ve been testing out the past few weeks has 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it comparable to the iPad Air, only it is significantly cheaper. The model I’ve reviewed costs $549 ($649 for 128GB of memory), while a Wi-Fi only iPad Air with 64GB of storage costs $779 – so what does the Tab S6 Lite offer?

The Tab S6 Lite is the latest lightweight tablet model from Samsung. I found the Tab S6 Lite to be a great, portable alternative to carrying my laptop around. I kept the Tab S6 Lite in the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite book cover (RRP: $89), which secures the tablet and S Pen in the protective cover magnetically.

It can play Ulta HD 4K content (3840 x 2160) at 120fps.

While it is slim and light, the Tab S6 Lite still spans 10.4 inches, making it ideal for watching shows and movies. I was also impressed by the quality of the tablet’s audio, in fact it was louder and more immersive than some laptop models we’ve looked at. The tablet has dual speakers with sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

The Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen, which expands the functionality of the tablet. Compared to previous models, the S Pen has improved latency and a smaller tip (0.7mm) to deliver greater precision.

The notes I wrote with the S Pen in the Samsung Notes application looked lifelike and were easy to read, though I couldn’t write as quickly as I could with pen and paper. Samsung also has a Targus Slim Keyboard (RRP: $159).

Powered by Android 10, the Tab S6 Lite features One UI 2, which adds a number of accessibility and usability features, including darkened menus, which are easier on the eyes. It also has hearing enhancements like amplification of ambient sound, and visibility enhancements, such as allowing customised colour preferences.

I was also impressed with the battery life of the tablet, it lasted a whole weekend away easily.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with free access to YouTube Premium, which includes YouTube Music and YouTube Kids, for four months. It also supports the Netflix and Spotify apps (you can set your favourite song as your alarm through Spotify Connect).

The cameras on the Tab S6 Lite are superior to the iPad Air, with a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. It can record in FHD (1920 x 1080) at 30fps.

If you have kids, you’ll likely find the Samsung Kids mode useful. This allows you to set playtime allowances (to ensure they aren’t playing on the tablet too long), restrict access to certain apps, and offers a range of colourful learning apps and games.