REVIEW: Shokz OpenFit Earbuds Offer A “Live Concert In Your Ear”

Rating 9 In conclusion, the sound is impressive especially with the added bonus of being able to still take in muted sounds around you which has the added benefit of safety when walking or running.



It’s apparent the busy consumer was considered during design conception with the shape and feel of the earbud which is light and fits securely around the ear with the 0.7mm ultra-fine flexible memory wire.



The quick charging nature of the buds are also a smart feature and great for the on-the-go user. A single charge offers 7 hours of listening while a quick 5-minute charge boots the battery for a one-hour battery life.



The OpenFIt comes with AI call noise cancellation technology, DirectPitch™ elevating the sound quality, open-ear design, a 2-year warranty, are sweat-resistant, and earbud control with integrated touchpad. Do note the case is not waterproof.



With the Shokz Dynamic Range Control, the EQ is adapting in real-time, supporting a rich and organic listening experience.



Coming in at $289, the price is also competitive especially for these feature rich earbuds with premium sound. 7 hours play time and 5 minutes will give an hour charge



$289 price



Clear sound output for all media tested and crystal clear calls



Light, comfortable earbud design Two tap technology required instead of one tap technology to turn on music

The recently dropped OpenFit buds are the latest and greatest in the innovative company’s line of earbuds and are touted as a streamlined listening experience for a multitude of applications whether its running, in the office or having to talk in a crowded train.

If you are used to AirPods and other earbuds, you’ll suddenly find with this latest offering that you can hear other people clearly around you while still utilising a listening device. You also don’t have a powered device sitting in your eardrum or audio pumping into your eardrum which can cause hearing damage.

My mom can generally not hear me very well when I call her. Maybe she just likes to tune me out but with Shokz OpenFit, she couldn’t. Even when I lowered my voice on the train, she said she could hear me as clear as a bell.

On my end, the AI call noise cancellation feature did seem to work well though I can’t say if it actually filtered out up to 99.7% of ambient noise as the brand suggests.

The sleek buds are very light at under 8.3 grams and don’t irritate the ear which is a nice change from my normal earbud brand which I won’t call out.

The secure fit is attributed to the 0.7mm ultra-fine flexible memory wire which adheres nicely to the ear and allows users to run, walk, and everything in between.

The new earbuds also employ the patented bone conduction technology to transmit sound which also allows privacy and for users to pay attention to their surroundings.

Situational awareness is core for the brand and is integral to the OpenFit design to ensure that even though you may be bumping Dua Lipa’s latest hits using the buds OpenBass™ technology, you can still hear approaching ambulance sirens and be aware of the world around you which is especially useful for runners.

Shokz’s open-ear design and earbud technology also protect the eardrum and hearing with its unique air conduction prototype. The difference is the sound is not pushed into the eardrum like conventional earbuds which can over time negatively affect hearing capacity.

Shokz uses bone conduction technology which was first discovered around the 1500s and later used in the military for soldiers so they could hear their surroundings and their commanders because their lives depended upon it.

For music quality, I liked that these headphones could keep up with my musical selections. From classical to hip hop and the now-viral YouTube clip of Jennifer Lawrence on Chicken Shop Date, with OpenFit, I found the sound quality to be superior and I almost felt like I was on the date too.

On the tech side, DirectPitch™ technology offers a low-frequency balanced sound which gives the user a rich listening experience. Shokz describes the listening experience with DirectPitch™ as having the capability to “perfectly balances bold highs, clear mids, and surging bass”.

The earbuds also have ultra-fast charging with 7 hours of listening on a single full charge and for those ready for a quick workout, a quick 5-minute charge gives those ready for a workout, one hour of battery life. This is a nice feature considering every time I want to work out my earbuds always seem to be dead.

The one drawback and this might have been a user error, was I could not seem to find the off button easily when I wanted to turn them off.

However, the earbuds do have double-tap integrated touchpads, and press-and-hold controls, where users can adjust volume, skip tracks, manage calls directly from the earbuds and audio playback.

In case your boss calls, you can also easily reject calls by pressing and holding either earbud for a completely hands-free experience.

Shokz OpenFit comes in two colours, black and beige, and is available for purchase in Australia from now for around $289 on the Shokz website, 99 Bikes, Amazon, and others.