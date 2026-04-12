REVIEW: Ten days. Two phones. One question hanging over all of it: can Motorola finally play in the same league as Samsung?

On my desk sat the new Motorola Signature (2026) — a $1,499 statement piece from a brand that’s spent years circling the premium market without quite breaking through. Next to it, the benchmark: Samsung’s S26 Ultra, the device everything in Android ultimately gets measured against.

I expected a gap.

What I didn’t expect was how often that gap would close.

From the first moment you pick up the Signature, you know Chinese brand Motorola is trying to say something different. At just 6.99mm thin, it almost feels improbable — a device this slim shouldn’t house a big battery, a flagship chipset, and a four-camera array. And yet, here it is. Light in the hand, balanced, and unmistakably premium.

This isn’t accidental. It feels like a device that’s been thought through — carefully. You can see the influence of Ruben Castano, Motorola’s Vice President of Design, in every detail. The Pantone colour choices. The textured finishes. The subtle confidence of a phone that doesn’t need to shout to be noticed.

The model I tested — Carbon Shadow — leans into that idea. The back has a linen-like texture that looks refined, though in practice it’s a magnet for fingerprints and smudges if your hands aren’t perfectly clean. Still, visually, it gives Motorola something Samsung and Apple don’t: character.

And then there’s the display.

The moment it lights up, the Signature makes its strongest argument. A 6.8-inch, 10-bit, 165Hz panel with Dolby Vision that is not just bright — it’s aggressively bright. Up to 6200 nits means sunlight simply isn’t a problem. Whether I was checking emails outdoors or streaming content, the screen cut through glare with ease.

Watching content is where it really shines. Colours are rich without being overcooked, blacks are deep, and motion is fluid. It feels less like using a phone and more like holding a compact tablet in your hand.

Audio backs it up, too. At first, it’s easy to miss — until you start playing music and realise there’s a second speaker along the top edge. Tuned with Bose and supporting Dolby Atmos, the stereo setup delivers surprisingly full, detailed sound. It’s not going to replace a good pair of headphones, but for a phone this slim, it’s impressive.

Under the surface, the Signature doesn’t hold back.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, performance is exactly where it needs to be. Fast, responsive, and capable of handling anything you throw at it without hesitation. This is a true flagship engine.

Battery life is another strong point. Despite the thin body, Motorola has managed to squeeze in a battery that comfortably delivers a day and a half of use. And when it runs low, 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging get you back up quickly — though the device does heat up noticeably when pushing those faster speeds.

On paper, it’s everything you’d expect from a premium device.

But then reality creeps in.

Motorola, like many Chinese smartphone brands, still leans heavily into preloaded apps — and not all of them are welcome. The good news is you can remove most of the bloat if you’re willing to spend the time. The bad news is you still have to.

Software is where the Signature stumbles most. Setup is straightforward, and transferring apps from another Android device is easy — but the experience lacks the refinement of Samsung’s ecosystem. Simple tasks, like creating folders and organising imported apps, feel unnecessarily clunky. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s a reminder that Motorola still has work to do.

And then there’s the camera — arguably the most important battleground.

Motorola has come armed.

Four 50MP sensors, led by a Sony LYTIA 828, including ultrawide, telephoto, and front-facing cameras. On paper, it’s impressive. In practice, it’s even better.

Day or night, the Signature delivers strong results. Images are sharp, colours are vibrant without being unrealistic, and dynamic range is solid. Shooting across Sydney Harbour — from North Head to Watsons Bay — the consistency between lenses stood out. The 3x optical zoom, in particular, is genuinely useful, maintaining detail without falling apart.

Push it further, and the 100x Super Zoom Pro kicks in. It works — but like most extreme zoom features, quality drops off quickly into grainy territory.

Video performance is another highlight. With support for 8K recording and Dolby Vision capture, it’s a capable tool for content creation, not just casual shooting.

And this is where things start to shift.

Because while the Samsung S26 Ultra is still the better phone overall — more polished, more refined, more complete — the Motorola Signature keeps showing up. Again and again. In scenarios where it shouldn’t quite compete, it does.

Display? Competitive.

Battery? Right there.

Camera? Surprisingly close.

Design? Arguably more interesting.

This isn’t Motorola trying to imitate Samsung.

It’s Motorola trying to challenge it.

And perhaps the most surprising part of this story is the price. While positioned as a premium device, some variants land closer to $1,199 — significantly undercutting Samsung’s top-tier pricing.

That changes the conversation.

Because suddenly, the Signature isn’t just an alternative — it’s a value play at the high end.

It’s not perfect. The software needs work. The bloatware needs to go. And Samsung still holds the crown.

But after ten days of using both side by side, one thing is clear:

Motorola isn’t just knocking on the door of the premium market anymore.

It’s already inside — and for the first time in years, it looks like it belongs.

Rating 9/10