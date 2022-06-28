Review: The ASTRO A10 Gen 2 Is Everyday Gaming ‘Enhanced’

ASTRO, better known to some as a division of Logitech G, have revamped their budget gaming headset, the A10. ASTRO is calling the Gen 2 A10 the “next evolution of the equipment you already use on a daily basis.”

The first A10 was an immediate standout in the budget market, and the Gen 2 promises all the same and more.

Out of the Box

The ASTRO A10 Gen 2, unlike the first model, is quick to remind you that it is indeed a Logitech product, and as such, promises the same quality. Inside the box was a 2 metre, 3.5mm jack cable, a y adapter which split the microphone and audio for PC’s with separate ports, and the headset itself.

With bad memories of an old Sennheiser GSP 300 which had to be discarded after the cable had fallen apart, a detachable cable was a great start. Controls are basic, but not lacking on the A10 Gen 2, with a flip-mute boom mic and inline volume control on the cable.

The A10 Gen 2 has also had a revamped design which makes it look anything but budget. The original A10, as good as it was, looked a little cheap but an attention to detail with the Gen 2 has fixed that issue. It now boasts sharper lines, and fitting decals. With the grey model I had, I particularly loved the purple highlights and the intentionally exposed cable above the earcups that gave it a modern yet industrial look.

Comfort

The A10 Gen 2’s facelift did more than make it easier on the eyes. Weight has dropped from 346g to only 240g, and the earcups have visibly more padding, which are made of memory foam and contort to the shape of your head and ears. During long gaming sessions, I found it easy to forget I had them on, with no sign of overheating or discomfort. The earcups themselves were on the slightly smaller side, meaning the padding sat on top of the ears rather than around, but this never became an issue.

The smaller earcups also pair well with the A10 Gen 2’s ability for the arms to retract and the fit to become quite small, which seems to suggest that they are a good option for kids.

Durability

ASTRO have emphasized the durability of the A10 Gen 2, particularly with the flexible plastic headband which seems impossible to break, based on demos on their website.

The headband shows no resistance to bending, but like elastic, perfectly snaps back into place, looking good as new. While gaming doesn’t usually result in a bashed-up headset, the durability is a major plus.

One area where headsets often suffer damage is the earcups. Over long-term use, every headset I have ever had has resulted in the earcups deteriorating and falling apart. While I haven’t had the A10 Gen 2’s long enough to tell if that will happen, the ASTRO earcups can be removed for cleaning, and if necessary, replacement. The ASTRO website does not list replacement pads on their website, but at the price of the A10 Gen 2, depending how long they last, it could be worth replacing the entire headset.

ASTRO’s focus on durability further suggests that the A10 Gen 2 is perfect for use by children.

Audio

Despite being a cheap headset, ASTRO haven’t slouched on the sound quality. The previous A10 Gen 2 used the same drivers 40mm drivers as the company’s top headset, the A50, which saw it achieve audio quality which was almost as good.

The A10 Gen 2 uses smaller, 32mm drivers which have been tuned specifically for the new headset, and the resulting sound is surprisingly good. There is plenty in terms of lows and midst, while highs are crisp and clear. At this price point, I was expecting sound to be a little tinny, but I got quite the opposite.

During games such as Phasmophobia, the chatter of a ghost through the spirit box was eerily clear and really made if feel like someone was whispering in my ear, which caused me to rip the headset off rapidly. I hated that experience, but it’s a big plus for the A10 Gen 2 when it comes to immersion.

Competitive games were great too. Footsteps in Call of Duty: Vanguard were stark and obvious, and directional audio kept me on my toes.

Headsets at a higher price point are going to have better quality audio, with added richness and clarity. Price considered however; the A10 Gen 2 is pretty amazing.

The unidirectional boom mic did a great job blocking out anything that wasn’t my voice too, which recorded crisp and clear.

Pricing and Availability

The Astro A10 Gen 2 is available in Lilac, Mint, White, Grey and Black for $99.95 on the ASTRO website, as well as at JB Hi-Fi. The A10 Gen 2 comes in models for PC, PS5 and Xbox S|X, but all models can be connected to all platforms, so don’t worry too much about which one you get.

Verdict

The ASTRO A10 Gen 2 is a budget powerhouse that offers way more than it should at its price tag. I loved how it looked, sounded and felt the entire time I used it and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a headset that won’t break the bank.

If you’re after something wireless or with Active Noise Cancelling, this is not the headset for you. However, if you’re after something that does the absolute necessities and does them outstandingly well without breaking the bank, then I suggest you pick one up.

Pros Cons · Super comfortable · High durability and has replaceable parts · Ergonomic and aesthetic design · Features crystal clear ‘Flip-to-Mute’ microphone · Unable to detach microphone · Earcups cover ears – better suited to smaller heads

Verdict: 9/10