REVIEW: The New Moto Phone Looks Luxe But Is Only $229

Rating 9 The moto g14 is a 4G champion that has a lot to offer for a low price point. With the crisp photos, impressive battery life and look of the phone, this device is perfect for households feeling the pinch of cost-of-living pressures. Doesn’t pixelate and great photos

Immersive sound

Looks expensive

Fingerprint-resistant

Great for kids based on price or anyone on a budget The g14 must run on 4G LTE and not 5G networks

Motorola’s new moto g14 has a sleek look, a pale lilac colour we loved, and is a mid-tier smartphone featuring immersive stereo speakers, a full HD+ display with an advanced camera, all for only $229.

The new moto g14 has style and substance as it is made from vegan leather and has a water-repellent design, protecting it from spills and splashes. It’s also pretty much fingerprint proof!

The moto g14 is fresh off the assembly line with a glossy design and several premium features, including but not limited to Dolby Atmos speakers with Motorola Spatial Sound and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For the camera, Motorola uses Macro Vision, which offers crisp images and also employs a dual-camera rear array led by its 50MP main lens in addition to a 2MP macro lens for taking up-close photos. Whereas on the front, an 8MP lens is used for taking selfies. All images are optimised using AI.

When I tested the device’s camera, I found the photos to be clear and crisp. Actually, I was surprised because based upon the price point, I assumed the camera would not match my Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, but it performed quite well.

The Quad Pixel technology is claimed to be 4x better low light sensitivity, which should allow users to take better pictures in low-light situations when using the main camera, which seems to be true when we use the example below of the photo. The low-light pictures of the North Sydney skyline were impressive, but don’t take my word for it. Check out the evidence, i.e., the photos below for yourself.

The proof is in the image below, which shows the camera’s ability to take pictures with both low-light and almost sunlight from behind an object from a distance.

Some of the other images, like of the close-up of flowers, did not pixelate or distort when I enlarged an image, which is something usually only premium phones have.’

When using TikTok, I could see the Hole-in-Display (HiD) design, condensed border between the screen and frame in action, which allowed for a pretty sweet scrolling experience.

As for the sound, the Dolby Atmos speakers with Motorola Spatial Sound worked well when I was at home playing music to distract myself while doing light housework. When I caught up on the Real Housewives of Sydney from the comfort of my bed, I also found the sound to be really clear.

When we talk about the tech powering the phone, the moto g14 has a powerful Octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, runs off of Android 13, and 128GB of built-in storage.

As for the battery, it’s not bad with its 5000 mAh, which should last a couple of days if you find yourself without a charger.

Also, I was pleased to see that the moto g14 also brought back the headphone jack, which not many current phones can boast. I’m making a case for this now, can more phone manufacturers do this! I am forever only 50% charged on my headphones, but I digress.

Back to the moto g14 – Overall, I was pleased with the phone’s capabilities, especially for the price, which is a point of pride for Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand.

“Through our Moto G family, we continue to democratise new technology, making the latest innovation and features widely accessible, ensuring every consumer can find a device that not only meets their needs, but exceeds their expectation of a mid-tier smartphone,” Bonnici said.

Want to snatch up your own g14? The new g14 phones are available in Steel Gray or an eye-catching Pale Lilac finish and are available now at retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Amazon, and direct from Motorola.