REVIEW: Value for Money Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Delivers Dynamic Capabilities

Rating 9 The Tab P12 offers clear sound and picture, and the capabilities mirror other well-designed tablets available on the market.



The high-resolution quality imaging offers entertainment, gaming, and productivity all in one which most gamers and the average consumer could benefit from.



With moderate use, the Tab12 can last up to approximately four days or around two days if you’re a serious gamer or are streaming quite a bit.



Primarily this is because it operates on such a large screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.



The sound quality of the JBL speakers is loud but with a nice pitch and Dolby Atmos provides for immersive sound. However, the sound does get a tad less clear when switched to over 65% volume capacity.



Coming in at A$1,250, the price is competitive, especially for the latest tablets released. Clear sound output for all media tested



Nice, long battery life with 10,200mAh battery



Light and compact design



Sharp imaging with a large 12.6-inch display with 120Hz



Lenovo Precision Pen 3 included in the box There is not a 3.5mm headphone jack



With the Apple iPad Air coming in at A$970, the new Lenovo Tab P12 is just a smidgen higher in price A$1,250



Update policy comes with only a single major OS upgrade

Tablets have come a long way from the days of primarily acting as babysitters for children.

In particular, the not-yet-released Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with the Precision Pen 3 is a tablet offering cinematic image quality in movies and gaming with premium audio with Dolby Atmos®. It could also be a valuable addition to any artist’s creative toolbelt with the Precision Pen 3 allowing artists to let their creativity flow.

For ease of use, the Precision Pen 3 magnetically attaches to the Tab P12 and Lenovo suggests the pen is charged 5-10 minutes before use. Do note, however, that the pen could wear out with daily usage.

The Tab P12 does require cordless headphones and doesn’t have a headphone jack but it does have AMOLED, enhanced speed, is easily portable, and smoother gameplay with low-latency gaming.

To ensure a bright and colourful user experience, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro offers up a bright 12.6″ 2K AMOLED display.

As Lenovo’s latest software solution for the ultimate device collaboration, the new tablet has Project Unity3 which is standard on all Tab P12s and is an application that allows the device to become a smart companion for a Windows 10 or 11 Lenovo PC. This way users can easily pair two devices with a seamless pin input.

It also is meant to streamline the ability to extend desktops and allows the tablet for additional display or mirror as needed.

The Lenovo Precision Pen 3 is included but there’s an optional 2-in-1 keyboard for an additional cost.

Presumably, most won’t be utilising the tablet as a laptop though so this might not be a deciding purchase factor for most.

Once the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro w Precision Pen 3 is available for purchase in Australia, the pricing is said to be around A$1,250 for a single configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on the Lenovo website.