Ricoh Develops Solar Cell With 20% Higher Max Power Output

Ricoh has developed a solar cell that achieves a 20 per cent higher maximum power output than current products.

The 5cm x 8cm cell can produce a maximum output of 276 microwatts. It can operate both in sub-zero temperatures, and in higher temperatures than standard panels – boasting an operating range that spans from minus 30 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees, obviously making it ideal for a wide variety of scenarios.

Ricoh expects the solar cell will mostly be used to “power sensors inside high-temperature plants and low-temperature distribution warehouses.”

The product will be available in late May.