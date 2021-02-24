Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell

Amazon, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Ring has added new radar-based tech to its latest video doorbell product, as well as custom privacy features.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 includes 3D motion detection functionality, which starts recording only when it detects motion within a certain distance threshold set by the user. The radar also provides a Bird’s Eye View feature, which gives an aerial view of the property and a map of where a motion event starts.

ring video doorbell wired pro 3d motion detection desktop 715x883@2x Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell

Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor, hailed these features as “the natural next steps” in home security.

“With the introduction of these radar-based features, we’re reinventing what our devices can do to give our customers a more precise picture of what is happening at home.

“We’re excited to add this technology to our most popular product – the doorbell – and to offer customers even more choices for their home security systems,” said Siminoff.

Other features include head-to-toe video and recording resolution of 1536p, as well as an array of microphones that limits sound distortion for clearer audio.

ring video doorbell wired pro head to toe desktop 715x883@2x Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 retails for $399, is available for preorder now at Amazon, and will release on April 1 at Amazon, Bing Lee, Bunnings, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and The Good Guys.

Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
Nextbase Hero 728x90px 2 1 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
LB 728x90 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
JBHIFI Ampere 728 x 90 media Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
BW Trade In 728x90 1 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
Frame 728x90 Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
Wave 728x90px Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
Previous Post

Sony Has Another Crack At VR

$40 Air Fryer On Sale At Aldi This Week

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fitbit Refresh Alta With Heart Rate Sensor
in 'Wearables'
Samsung Flips The Bird At Google Pixel 2 XL
in 'Smartphones'
Face Recognition Challenged
in 'Smartphones'