Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell

Ring has added new radar-based tech to its latest video doorbell product, as well as custom privacy features.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 includes 3D motion detection functionality, which starts recording only when it detects motion within a certain distance threshold set by the user. The radar also provides a Bird’s Eye View feature, which gives an aerial view of the property and a map of where a motion event starts.

Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor, hailed these features as “the natural next steps” in home security.

“With the introduction of these radar-based features, we’re reinventing what our devices can do to give our customers a more precise picture of what is happening at home.

“We’re excited to add this technology to our most popular product – the doorbell – and to offer customers even more choices for their home security systems,” said Siminoff.

Other features include head-to-toe video and recording resolution of 1536p, as well as an array of microphones that limits sound distortion for clearer audio.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 retails for $399, is available for preorder now at Amazon, and will release on April 1 at Amazon, Bing Lee, Bunnings, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and The Good Guys.