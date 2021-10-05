Ring Adds Scary Doorbell Sounds For Halloween

Nathan Jolly
X

Amazon’s Ring company is bringing a series of spooky sounds to its Video Doorbell, allowing users to scare Halloween trick-or-treaters before even coming to the door.

The usual doorbell can be changed to a scary laugh, a screeching cat, a creaking door, and six other spooky sounds, plus  a selection of Halloween-themed Quick Replies, will also answer with a thematically appropriate response, such as:

“Tell us what brings you here…or we’ll put a spell on you!”

“Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh].”

“Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom.”

“Please leave the package, and any hocus pocus, outside.

“All the candy is gone, move along now.”

Screen Shot 2021 10 05 at 11.40.56 am Ring Adds Scary Doorbell Sounds For Halloween

Ring also has a series of seasonal faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, 3, 3 Plus, and 4, which allow you to dress up your doorbell for Halloween.

The ringtones and replies are available now.

