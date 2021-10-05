Ring Adds Scary Doorbell Sounds For Halloween

Amazon’s Ring company is bringing a series of spooky sounds to its Video Doorbell, allowing users to scare Halloween trick-or-treaters before even coming to the door.

The usual doorbell can be changed to a scary laugh, a screeching cat, a creaking door, and six other spooky sounds, plus a selection of Halloween-themed Quick Replies, will also answer with a thematically appropriate response, such as:

“Tell us what brings you here…or we’ll put a spell on you!”

“Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh].”

“Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom.”

“Please leave the package, and any hocus pocus, outside.

“All the candy is gone, move along now.”

Ring also has a series of seasonal faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, 3, 3 Plus, and 4, which allow you to dress up your doorbell for Halloween.

The ringtones and replies are available now.