Ring Launches Sub-$120 Video Doorbell

Amazon, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
X

Ring has unveiled a new video doorbell, its smallest and cheapest yet at under $120.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired connects to either existing doorbell wiring or to an AC outlet with the provided adaptor, and includes popular Ring features such as 1080p video with night vision; two-way noise-cancelling audio; advanced motion detection; and Alexa built-in.

Lifestyle Image 4 Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell

According to Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor, the new doorbell is an affordable option for people getting started with Ring security.

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent home security solutions that solve real customer problems.

“With Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, compact design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs,” said Siminoff.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired will be available for $119 from Amazon, Ring.com, JB Hi-Fi, and Bunnings on February 25; Amazon preorders are already open.

COVR X1870 728x902 Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell
JBHIFI Pre order Ampere 728 x 90 media Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell
Nextbase Hero 728x90px 2 1 Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell
ARL0193 Arlo ESS VDB Banner 728x90 V2 Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Ring Launches Sub $120 Video Doorbell
Previous Post

New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device

Nokia Releases Android 11-Ready Smartphone For Under $350

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Leaked Images Show What Is Coming From Apple & It’s Not Just iPhones
in 'News'
Mitsubishi Electric Air Cons Debut Alexa, Google Assistant Support
in 'Appliances'
Valve’s VR headset out of stock ahead of Half-Life VR game launch
in 'News'