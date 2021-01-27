Ring Launches Sub-$120 Video Doorbell

Ring has unveiled a new video doorbell, its smallest and cheapest yet at under $120.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired connects to either existing doorbell wiring or to an AC outlet with the provided adaptor, and includes popular Ring features such as 1080p video with night vision; two-way noise-cancelling audio; advanced motion detection; and Alexa built-in.

According to Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor, the new doorbell is an affordable option for people getting started with Ring security.

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent home security solutions that solve real customer problems.

“With Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, compact design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs,” said Siminoff.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired will be available for $119 from Amazon, Ring.com, JB Hi-Fi, and Bunnings on February 25; Amazon preorders are already open.