Ring Unveils Its Highest Ever Resolution Outdoor Cam

Ring has unveiled an outdoor security camera that it rates as its best video quality ever.

The Outdoor Camera Plus features 2K resolution with dynamic image processing and high-efficiency compression.

It says its “low-light sight” technology provides clear, colourful footage in near-dark conditions.

It has a wide field of view and a weather-resistant frame and can be mounted on ceilings as well as walls. You can power it with batteries or plug it in.Ring Outdoor Camera Plus White Battery Phone 2 e1740102524137 Ring Unveils Its Highest Ever Resolution Outdoor Cam

“Designed for indoor and outdoor use, it features a weather-resistant build, an easy-to-install mount that even works on ceilings, and multiple power options (battery, plug-in, solar) for flexible installation,” says Ring.

The 2K resolution surpasses the 1080p resolution of previous Pro and Plus Ring cams.

“The launch of Outdoor Camera Plus marks a significant milestone in our journey of combining superior image quality with intelligent features to enhance smart security, keeping customers connected to what matters most”, says Mark Fletcher, Ring managing director, APAC

“With 2K resolution, a wide field of view, and Low-Light Sight technology, the new launch delivers our clearest, most detailed footage yet – giving customers insight into what’s happening around their home, no matter where they are.”

Ring Outdoor Camera Plus Product Beauty white Ring Unveils Its Highest Ever Resolution Outdoor Cam
Ring Outdoor Camera Plus

The Outdoor Camera Plus is available for pre-order from today and costs $179. It comes in black and white options.

You can order it on Ring.com, Amazon.com.au and selected retailers including jbhifi.com.au.

Ring offers basic, standard and premium subscriptions. A Home Premium membership features 24/7 recording, and lets you use AI to locate video clips.

Ring says customers can connect Outdoor Camera Plus to compatible Alexa-enabled devices to stream live view and engage in two-way talk.

