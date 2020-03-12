On the 11th of March Aldi will once again be selling ECOVACS robot vacuum cleaners for $399.

This time round, they will be stocked with the DEEBOT OZMO 900 model, which can vacuum, mop and map out where you want cleaned.

The DEEBOT OZMO 900 is equipped with the company’s Smart Navi 3.0 technology, which can create a detailed map of your home that is also available on the ECOVAS Home App on your phone. Through the app, or via Google Home or Amazon Echo, you can create virtual boundaries for areas that you don’t want cleaned, outline specific areas that you want cleaned, and prioritise what you want cleaned.

Smart Navi 3.0 automatically creates an efficient cleaning map that ensures no areas are missed. The obstacle detection technology prevents the robot from hitting your walls, furniture or items.

ECOVACS has optimised the automatic features of the cleaner, meaning you hardly have to give a thought to cleaning your floors. For example, it can detect when it is vacuuming carpet and automatically increases its suction power for a deeper clean, it will return to its charging station on its own when it is low on battery, and it is equipped with stair safety features.

The original RRP of the DEEBOT OZMO 900 was $999.

ECOVACS is a Chinese tech company that specialises in robotic cleaners.