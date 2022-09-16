Rock Out With Marshall’s Emberton II Speaker

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Marshall has refreshed its top-selling speaker of all time with punchier bass, a longer battery life, and a unique form of multi-directional sound.

Emberton II features two 2’’ full range drivers, along with two passive radiators for a thick, vibrant soundscape. It uses True Stereophonic, a unique form of spatial and binaural sound that Marshall boasts provides “absolute 360° sound” through two 10 watt class D amplifiers.

marshall cream 2 scaled Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker

The speaker gives a generous 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge, 50 per cent more than the original Emberton, and will fully charge within three hours — with a quick charge feature giving four hours playback off a 20 minute charge.

Like the classic Marshall amps, the Emberton II is housed in a silicone exterior with a solid metal grille. Also like the amps, it can take a beating, with a IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating (you can sink it in a metre of water for half an hour, if that’s your thing).

It weights just 700g, and is a compact 68 x 160 x 76 mm, making it the ultimate portable.

The setup is simple, with Bluetooth 5.1 pair and play, and over-the-air software updates.

marshall black Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker

Most fun of all is ‘stack mode’, where you can stack multiple Marshall speakers on top of each other for a massive sound.

The Emblerton II comes in both cream, and black + brass, and retails for A$289.

 

PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
DSL X1852E SmartHouse 728x60 GIF Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
BlueAnt PumpAirLite WebBanners 728x90 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
728x90 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
Channel News Ad Laser 35th 720x90 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
Leaderboard 728x90 Rock Out With Marshalls Emberton II Speaker
Previous Post

Rest Easy With Uniden's 2K Smart Baby Monitor

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Apologises For Siri Privacy Breach
More Complaints Than Praise For Specsavers, Customers Have To Wait Weeks
Jaybird Launches 'X4' & 'Tarah' Fitness Headphones