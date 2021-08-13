Rockstar Remastering Three GTA Games For Xbox, PS5, Switch

Rockstar Games is remastering three Grand Theft Auto games for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and a number of other platforms.

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will get the remastering treatment – and considering the most recent of those games came out 17 years ago, we can expect quite an update.

The games are apparently being remastered using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine,  led by Rockstar Dundee, in Scotland.

Given that Grand Theft Auto 6 isn’t due until 2025, these three games will help plug the gap.

