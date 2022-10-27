Rode Focuses On Gamers With New Sub-Brand

High-quality audio equipment Australian company Rode announced that it is launching a new division focused entirely on streaming and gaming today.

The company’s first sub-brand Rode X will have its own specialized research and development department.

The new line, which has been in development for over three years, will start with the launch of three products: Unify, a virtual mixing solution custom-designed for streaming; the XDM-100 dynamic USB microphone; and the XCM-50 condenser USB microphone.

“Throughout development, we spent countless hours researching exactly what streamers and gamers need from audio software and worked tirelessly to implement every feature while ensuring it is as simple to use as possible. From professional streamers with complex technical requirements to casual gamers who want to take their audio to the next level, Unify is the perfect solution,” said Rode senior product manager Chris Beech.

He affirmed that Unify is a “huge step forward for streaming and gaming audio technology. “

Users can route up to four microphones and six virtual audio devices, including game, chat, music, and browser, into one audio mixer with the help of Unify.

It allows users to add advanced processing and FX to their voice and create independent mixes for different audiences.

Audio processing is managed by the DSP chip inside the XDM-100 and XCM-50 RØDE mics.

The XDM-100 is a professional dynamic USB microphone that delivers rich, natural audio with “superior room noise rejection.”

The XCM-50 is a condenser USB microphone that’s a bit smaller than the XDM-100. It comes with a premium condenser capsule for a well-detailed audio capture.

“The launch of RØDE X marks an exciting new era for RØDE,” said Rode CEO Damien Wilson.

“In addition to these two incredible microphones and Unify, we have a suite of groundbreaking products currently in development that are going to shape the future of audio for streaming and gaming. This is just the beginning.”

Unify comes free with all RØDE X products or is available for purchase as a monthly or yearly subscription for use with any other USB audio product.

XCM-50 RØDE mic comes at a price of US $149 and the XDM-100 RØDE mic costs US$249. Local prices are not available yet.