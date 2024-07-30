Rollout Begins On Cross-Device Services For Android

New features being released by Google will allow Android users to turn on their phone’s hotspot from other nearby devices, and switch between devices on video calls in apps such as Google Meet and Gmail.

Google announced the cross-device services in May, and 9to5Google says they’re now being rolled out.

Cross-device services will be available for devices running Android 11 and up.

Along with shared hotspots and switching devices on video calls, Google says apps will be able to “offer you ways to share across your own devices”, and that users will receive new cross-device features as they’re released.

“When cross-device services is enabled for two or more Android devices with the same Google Account, your devices are able to detect each other when they’re nearby,” Google says.

Cross-device services are not available on Android Go devices. To employ the features you’ll require a Google Account that you’re signed in to on both devices, and Bluetooth needs to be on for both devices.

When cross-device services and Bluetooth are enabled other devices may be able to see your device name and some other device info, and other devices in the same group can recognise your device until you turn off cross-device services.

How to get started

On your Android device open Settings, tap Google > Devices & sharing > Cross-device services.

Call casting

Cast video calls from your device to another device with the same Google Account. If you turn this off, your other devices can’t cast calls to your device. When turned on, your other devices can cast video calls to the device that you’re using.

Internet sharing

Share internet access between devices with the same Google Account. If you turn this off, your other devices can’t use your device for internet access. When turned on, your other devices can get internet access from the device that you’re using. For example, they can turn on and connect to your hotspot with instant hotspot.

Internet sharing isn’t available on Samsung devices. If you have a Samsung device, you can use the Auto Hotspot feature instead.

Apps that use cross-device services

When cross-device services is turned on in an Android device, other nearby Android devices signed in to the same Google Account can find and share with that device.

Apps that use your cross-device services settings can show you ways to share across your devices, and they may show a list of your nearby devices.

For example, a video calling app may let you cast your call to another device, and the app will show a list of your nearby devices you can cast to.

The list of devices is not shared with the app. However, if you select a device from the list, info about that device may be shared with the app.