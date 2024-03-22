Roon Labs Unveils Two New Music Servers

Roon Labs, acquired by Harman in 2023, has recently revealed its new Nucleus One & Nucleus Titan Music Servers, which incorporate advanced computer technology, technical design, and manufacturing processes to deliver turn-key devices intended for Roon’s music library management and multi-room music player software.

Additionally, there’s a chance the company will be changing its subscription price to fit in with the new product.

The Nucleus One joins Nucleus Titan, and replaces previous Nucleus models with updated styling, hardware, and performance.

It’s easy to set up and operate, and is a dedicated Roon server created from high-quality polycarbonate with characteristics that echo the Titan.

It’s retailing for U$499.99, and is described as the “most affordable dedicated Roon server available.”

Designed to support Roon OS reliability and performance, it works with other Roon-compatible devices from participating partner companies.

Connections include two USB-A and one audio-only HDMI port, and the device can accommodate 2.5-inch internal SATA drives, complete with up to 8TB library storage capacity.

It provides cool operation via a quiet internal fan, and features a precision moulded, modern space grey, high-quality polycarbonate enclosure, complete with a “bird’s nest” top.

Roon Co-Founder, Enno Vandermeer said, “In the rare case where one team can control hardware, firmware, operating system, and application software, it’s possible to do amazing things. We’ve been on a mission to develop something unique we could recommend to our friends and families. Nucleus One is the culmination of all our experience up to this point: a dedicated Roon server for the price of an off-the-shelf mini PC.”

Additionally, the user can step up their experience with the Roon Nucleus Titan, which is able to access all Roon capabilities, and comes in three custom finishes.

See below the complete list of specifications for the Roon Nucleus One:

Retailing for U$499.99.

Library Capacity: Up to 10,000 Albums (100,000 tracks).

Up to 10,000 Albums (100,000 tracks). Multi-Room Streaming: Up to 6 simultaneous zones.

Up to 6 simultaneous zones. DSP: Most DSP functions available in the PCM domain, some DSD + DSP combinations may not be possible.

Most DSP functions available in the PCM domain, some DSD + DSP combinations may not be possible. USB Connections: 2 x USB-A 3.0.

2 x USB-A 3.0. HDMI Connections (audio-only): 1.

1. Gigabit Ethernet/LAN: Yes.

Yes. Network Audio: Yes.

Yes. Chromecast: Yes.

Yes. Apple Airplay: Yes.

Yes. Internal Storage: 2.5-inch SATA SSD or HDD up to 15mm drive height (drive not included) – Up to 8TB.

2.5-inch SATA SSD or HDD up to 15mm drive height (drive not included) – Up to 8TB. Compatible Control Systems: Roon API, Crestron, Control4.

Roon API, Crestron, Control4. Works with Third-Party Roon Compatible Devices: Yes.

Yes. Finishes: Black.

Black. Dimensions: 9.5 x 9.5 x 2.25-inches.

9.5 x 9.5 x 2.25-inches. Net Weight: 4 lbs, 3oz.

4 lbs, 3oz. Included Accessories: AC power supply (19V, 60W), Ethernet Cable.

See below the complete list of specifications for the Roon Nucleus Titan:

Retailing for U$3,699.

Library Capacity: Over 10,000 albums (100,000 tracks).

Over 10,000 albums (100,000 tracks). Multi-Room Streaming: Over 6 simultaneous zones.

Over 6 simultaneous zones. DSP: All MUSE DSP functions re available to use.

All MUSE DSP functions re available to use. USB Connections: 2 x USB-C 3.0.

2 x USB-C 3.0. HDMI Connections (audio-only): 2.

2. Gigabit Ethernet/LAN: Yes.

Yes. Network Audio: Yes.

Yes. Chromecast: Yes.

Yes. Apple Airplay: Yes.

Yes. Internal Storage: 2.5-inch SATA up to 15mm drive height (drive not included) – Up to 8TB.

2.5-inch SATA up to 15mm drive height (drive not included) – Up to 8TB. Compatible Control Systems: Roon API, Crestron, Control4.

Roon API, Crestron, Control4. Works with Third-Party Roon Compatible Devices: Yes.

Yes. Finishes: Stone, Wood, Metal.

Stone, Wood, Metal. Dimensions: 10.88 x 10.88 x 2.25 inches.

10.88 x 10.88 x 2.25 inches. Net Weight: 7 lbs.

7 lbs. Included Accessories: AC power supply (19V, 60W), Ethernet Cable.

The Roon Nucleus One is available for preorder via Roon Labs for U$499.99 (approx. A$760). Shipping is expected to start on May 15th, 2024.

The Roon Nucleus Titan will be available via Roon Labs for U$3,699.00 (approx. A$5,629), release date is still to come.

ChannelNews has reached out and is waiting for confirmation on Australian pricing and availability.