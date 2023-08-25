Rotel Adds 3 Enhanced New Models To Its Line

Interdyn and Rotel have partnered to enhance some of Rotel’s most popular models, including the A10MKII Integrated Amplifier, A11MKII Integrated Amplifier, and CD11MKII CD Player with upgrades including sonic improvements, component upgrades, and increased functionality.

According to Rotel, the upgrades bring these models in line with the rest of the 14 series and will increase resolution, detail, and refinement.

With the A10MKII Class AB 2 x 50W (8 ohms) Integrated Amplifier, users can expect over 67 component upgrades and features like a Moving Magnet Phono Stage and three RCA analog source inputs driven by an in-house manufactured toroidal transformer with full-bodied filtering storage capacitors.

The front panel has a 3.5mm headphone output connector, while the rear panel offers dual 12V trigger outputs, a single set of speaker binding posts, and an automatic power control switch.

The A11MKII Integrated Amplifier is essentially an augmented version of the A11 Tribute model, has a 2x50W Class A/B at 8 ohms, and has aptXTM HD as well as AAC Bluetooth connectivity.

The amplifier also has coaxial and optical inputs that enable connections to digital sources, supporting up to 24-bit/192kHz.

The existing CD11 Tribute model has been replaced by the new CD11MKII CD Player, which has been given over ten significant components enhancements in the digital circuits around the TI PCM5102A 32-bit/384kHzDAC.

Additionally, the CD11MKII also has an RCA or coaxial output, allowing for an easy connection to a DAC or amplifier and a 12V trigger input, as well as an RS232 connection.

All three models are available in both black and silver, are available in Australia now, and have retail pricing as listed below: