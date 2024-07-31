Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Rotel has announced the launch of its new A8 Integrated Amplifier as part of its 14 Series models.

The Class AB integrated amplifier is the most cost-efficient model in the 14 series of products.

Built on a Rotel in-house manufactured high current toroidal transformer, Rotel says that the A8 delivers 40 watts of output power into 4 ohm speakers. The result, Rotel contends, delivers “controlled bass energy, an ultra-refined midrange with a highly detailed soundstage.”

The three RCA inputs and moving magnet phono stage offer inputs for a variety of sources including instant compatibility for vinyl listening.

%name Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier

A 3.5mm headphone jack is included, while rear panel five-way speaker binding posts deliver current to passive speakers.

The device has a 60mm chassis and the front panel has bass, treble and balance controls.

The included IR remote control allows a user to switch it on or off, control the volume and select the source.

A8 Lifestyle9 scaled Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier

“Rotel continually invests in product innovations and the A8 was a challenge readily accepted by the engineering teams,” says Daren Orth, Rotel’s chief technology officer.

Interdyn is the Australian distributor for Rotel and the A8 which is available in black or silver and went on sale this week at a price point of A$649.

Litheaudio 728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
hitachi banner 728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Whatmough 728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Middleton 728x90px Product Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
4Square – Channel News 728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
QUEEN 728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
728X90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
728x90 Iconic Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Haier 728x90 1 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Rotel Debuts A8 Integrated Amplifier
Previous Post

GenAI Smartphone Shipments To Grow More Than 360% This Year

REVIEW: Samsung Fold 6 Takes Premium Foldable To A New Level

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ikea SONOS Smart Lamp, Speakers Arrive In Oz
Belkin Launches Hybrid Wall Charger & Power Bank With Travel Adapter Kit
New iPhones To Debut Major Bluetooth Upgrade