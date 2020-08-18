Rotel is launching a pair of new Michi integrated amplifiers following the re-introduction of the brand to its portfolio, with Australian pricing and availability to be confirmed.

The new Michi X3 and X5 amplifiers follow the Michi formula of combining reference quality sound with value for money, according to Rotel, and share the same industrial design and finish as the P5, S5, and M8 models.

Daren Orth, Chief Technology Officer of Rotel, said the company is excited about the introduction of the new amplifiers.

“The X3 and X5 are a natural extension of the ground-breaking work we have achieved with the relaunch of the Michi brand. These Integrated Amplifiers represent the best of Rotel and represent nearly six decades of engineering excellence, with products manufactured to the highest quality standards and offered with unsurpassed value,” he said.

The Michi X3 can deliver 350 watts of power into 4 ohms and 200 watts into 8 ohm loads, and features 13 source inputs including XLR, Analog, Digital, PC-USB, Bluetooth apt-X wireless streaming, and a Moving Magnet Phono Stage; it is also compatible with both RS232 and Ethernet for integration with control systems.

The X5 can produce 600 watts to 4 ohms and 350 to 8 ohms, and has 14 source inputs including Analog, Digital, XLR, PC-USB with DSD 2X decoding plus MQA rendering, Bluetooth with apt-X and AAC high quality wireless streaming, and both Moving Magnet and Moving Coil Phono Stage. It can also convert digital to analog sound using AKM 32 bit, 768KHz DAC.

The Michi X3 will launch in October at a RRP of US$4,999, and the X5 in November at US$6,999. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.