Rotel Unveils S14 Integrated Network Streamer

Rotel has announced the launch of their new S14 all in one streaming amplifier.

The S14 Integrated Network Streamer, available in the colours black and silver, is a high-performance product to access and enjoy online music at a price of $3299.

It delivers vividly reproduced music rendered through a 32-bit ESS Sabre digital-to-analog converter, feeding high current output transistors powered by an oversized toroidal transformer for precision and control.

With the S14, users can stream music directly from popular streaming services including Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and podcasts as well as thousands of Internet Radio stations.

Fully certified Roon Ready, AirPlay 2, and Google Cast are also supported as well as coaxial, optical, aptXTM HD Bluetooth, analogue RCA and PC-USB source inputs for legacy devices.

The all-in-one product streams music directly from popular music services, rendering the audio with precision, delivering 150 Watts of Class AB power at 4 Ohms directly to loudspeakers via 5-way binding posts and a front panel headphone connection.

The S14 also comes with a newly engineered aluminium remote control for easy use in a design-forward package.

