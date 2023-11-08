Ruark’s New Music System Embodies Old Radiograms

Ruark’s latest music system, the R810, presents like an old radiograms, or even desk-like.

This R810 is a larger unit than the previous R410, and can double as a desk, or “a piece of sculptural furniture,” claims Ruark.

It features a veneered finished cabinet, with a polished chrome stand. Wood was selected for the grille and cabinets, which were handcrafted, and are available in a soft grey or walnut.

The cabinet was made from sustainable woods, that are fast-growing, and have been reconstructed to resemble grain patterns of slow-growing hardwoods.

There are two 30mm Ruark silk dome tweeters, two 100mm paper cone woofers, and a 200mm Ruark long throw paper cone subwoofer inside the cabinet, which make up a 4.1 system, with 180W of power through a Class A/B amplifier.

It also has a 4-inch TFT colour display, vertical and emulating the way smartphones are used, able to replicate album artwork, and source information.

The R810 music system was optimised for vinyl and streaming, the turntable supported through dedicated phono inputs. Users can connect a CD ROM through the USB-C socket, and there’s also HDMI eARC/ARC support for TV connection.

For music streamers, there’s the option of playing music directly from Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast provide streaming from BBC Sounds, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, and there’s the option of Bluetooth (aptX-HD) as well.

Support for these means the system allows multi-room playback with other supported devices. Additionally, there’s DAB/DAB+, FM, and Internet radio.

Music control is done through apps, however control of the R810 is done through Ruark’s RotoDial which is integrated into the system. Lastly, there’s a matching rechargeable Bluetooth version.

The Ruark R810 can be purchased for $4,499.00 USD. Australian pricing and availability is still to come.

