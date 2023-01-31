Ryzen 5 7000 Chipset For Acer Aspire 3

The new Aspire 3 laptop by Acer is Powered by a Ryzen 5 7000 Series chipset, with the company claiming it adds productivity into a stylish package perfect for daily performance.

The design of the Aspire 3 is compact, with the unit weighing just 1.6kg, with a sleek metallic cover. It’s also supermodel-thin at only 18.9mm, also boasting an extra 17 per cent thermal capacity. The company say this is due to a 78 per cent boost in fan surface area to stop overheating.

As for display, you’re looking at a 15.6″ FHD sorted with Acer BlueLightShield to cut back on the amount of blue light you’re subjected to. Acer also claim camera image quality has been enhanced by blending noisy pixels into other frames, most notably in low-light situations.

The real buzz here, though, is the AMD Ryzen 7000 processors with Radeon graphics, based on a 5nm Zen architecture with as much as four cores and eight threads. This enhances performance as well as video and audio streaming. It also gets the best out of battery life.

As for connectivity, the Aspire 3 comes with a USB Type-C port and an HDMI port. If you’re after wireless, you’ve got WiFi 6 on hand, and with PurifiedVoice in the picture Acer’s AI is said to reduce background noise on both sides, as well as working with external headphones and mics.