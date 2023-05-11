Safety Features Coming to Android

New safety features are coming to Android including a new ‘Find My Device’ experience.

Presently, ‘Find My Device’ helps users located their misplaced devices with location capabilities and are connected to the internet. It’s been reported that Google will be launching a refreshed ‘Find My Device’ experience to make it easier to locate devices and belongings quickly and securely by ringing compatible devices and viewing location on a map in the app.

The new network will harness over one billion Android devices across the world to help locate a missing device like headphones, tracker tags or a phone using Bluetooth.

Users can also attach Bluetooth trackers such as Tile, Chipolo and Pebblebee to objects such as keys. wallets and luggage to be able to track them using ‘Find My Device.’

There are also talks that Pixel Buds will also be joining the ‘Find My Device’ ecosystem.