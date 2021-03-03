Sales Of LG Steam Styler That Eliminates COVID-19 Spread Skyrocket

COVID-19 has seen a boost in demand for the popular LG Electronics Styler Steam appliance that is ideal in a world where consumers are fighting to eliminate virus spread.

LG said sales of the Styler have surged recently as consumers became more interested in products that boast health and hygiene features during the coronavirus pandemic.lg styler 720x720 1 Sales Of LG Steam Styler That Eliminates COVID 19 Spread Skyrocket

More than 1 million units have been sold. Recently introduced to Australian retailers two models at now available at The Good Guys.

All of LG’s steam closet models are manufactured in the company’s plant in Changwon, some 400 kilometres south of Seoul in South Korea.

The most popular are the large-size Styler, which can manage up to six garments, sales have doubled so far this year compare to a year ago, according to the company.

About 80 percent of its Styler production has been large-capacity models, it added.

LG, which spent nine years to develop the Styler, has so far registered 220 patents globally for the product.Stylus Sales Of LG Steam Styler That Eliminates COVID 19 Spread Skyrocket

