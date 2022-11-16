Same Selfie Camera Across All Galaxy S23 Models

After countless leaks on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 specs, new sources claim that the tech giant is planning to feature the same selfie camera across all models of the series.

The S23 series is said to feature a main camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a triple camera for the rear. The third camera is a 12 megapixel (ultra-wide).

However, a recent report also revealed that it will be paired with a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel 10x periscopic sensor as well.

This is just a minor upgrade over the S22 and S22+ models.

Previously, it was reported that Samsung will skip under-display technology for its selfie camera. While there were no explicit reasons for not using under-display camera, it could be to ensure quality photography since UDCs are generally lower resolution and offer poor quality images.

The Android smartphone giant is planning on manufacturing around 32 million units of the Galaxy S23 series. 50 percent of this figure will be for the S23 Ultra model alone, while the base model will account for 30 percent of the production.

This means that the S22+ will have the smallest share of 20 percent.

