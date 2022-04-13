Samsara Smart Luggage

Samsara Are Putting Apple AirTags In Their Smart Luggage

News by Daniel Croft Share
Samsara are upgrading the ability for users to track their luggage with the implementation of Apple AirTags, allowing users to track down their lost bag. Previous Samsara smart luggage models had biometric fingerprint locks and proximity tracking that required the use of their own app.

Samsara have sought to streamline the tracking system with AirTags, eliminating the need for users to download third party software.

While the smart module built into the first line of smart luggage Samsara released has been removed, alongside the battery pack for charging, they have been swapped out for the AirTag slot. However, the bells and whistles of the original lineup, such as the hard top that acts like a desk, high quality wheels and dual combination latches.

Credit: Samsara

As travel once again begins to pickup post global lockdown, advancements in smart luggage are likely to be met with increased demand. Samsara’s goal to prioritize security features over battery and smart features may be as a result of the looming chip shortage crisis. Implementing this feature allows them to release a range of luggage that meets consumer demand whilst also reducing the need for silicon chips. Instead, they make use of the chips purchased by Apple, who is obviously a much larger company.

The Samsara Tag Smart carry-on is available for pre-order and due for shipping next month. Prices start at US$355 (A$ 476.95) for the polycarbonate model, while the full-aluminium model will set you back US$595 (A$799.33). Preorder rates however are lower at US$265 (A$356) and US$445 (A$597.82) respectively.

