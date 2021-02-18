Samsung Adds Fancy New Colour For Galaxy Tab S7 & S7+

Samsung has added a new colour variation to its line-up of Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ models: Mystic Navy.

Samsung’s S7 and S7+ tablets were released in 2020 as successors to the company’s Galaxy Tab S6 model, which launched in 2019.

The S7 and S7+ models come with a Super AMOLED display, long-lasting battery, the coveted S Pen functionality and wide screens at 11-inch and 12.4-inches respectively.

Wireless keyboard sharing and auto switching audio is also available between the two models.

The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $1149 and the S7+ starts at $1549.

Plus, Android’s One UI 3.1 update improves the already impressive productivity power of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia, said: “The tablet market has evolved significantly in the past year as Australians seek out devices that can perform seamlessly with the latest applications, streaming services, as well as mobile gaming platforms which are now offered over the cloud.”

“Now more than ever, demand for high performance tablets from Samsung remains strong as people turn to mobile devices at home and on the go to get things done and also reflect their personal style – which is why we’re bringing this beautiful Mystic Navy offering to Australians.”

“As we saw in 2020, Australians are looking for their technology to do more for them so they can maximise their time. The tablet has become the go-to device to increase productivity during work and increase play time – especially when we’re at home or on the go.”

Customers will be able to order the TabS7 and Tab S7+ in Mystic Navy from February 19, available at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and selected retail partners.