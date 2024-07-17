Samsung Adds Green To The Serif TV Range

Samsung is launching the 2024 version of The Serif in green, it will join the existing blue and white editions.

The Serif was first launched in 2015, inspired by the serif font. The QLED 4k TV has since been upgraded a couple of times – most recently in 2022 with a matte display – and is now part of Samsung’s lineup of “lifestyle” TVs alongside The Frame, The Sero and The Terrace.

Samsung says that the Serif TV can be placed free-standing on the bundled floor stand, on a shelf, or directly on the floor.

The back, made from plastic, has a pleasing aesthetic which means that rather than being hidden against a wall it can be prominently displayed within the centre of a room too.

Adding to its positioning as a lifestyle TV, when not in use, it can display backgrounds, although it does not have the same picture frame function as Samsung’s The Frame.

Like all other Samsung TVs, there is access to streaming apps via Tizen, but Samsung has still not committed to providing Tizen OS upgrades after the sale, notes Flatpanels HD.

The TV has built-in Apple AirPlay 2 as well as HDMI 2.1 gaming features such as 4K120, VRR and ALLM.

The 2024 version of the Serif TV (LS01D) is now available in ‘Ivy Green’ in Europe in 43-, 50- and 55-inches, starting at approximately A$2,183.

Specific pricing and availability of the Ivy Green version of The Serif are not yet revealed for Australia. Up until now, The Serif was available in ‘Cotton Blue’ and ‘Cloud White’ in options of 43-, 55- and 65-inches.

