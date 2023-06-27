Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Samsung Electronics Australia has launched the latest in its Bespoke Range, with three new laundry appliances on sale from today.

Joining the visually spectacular range are the Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer, and the  mirror-finish Bespoke Mirror AirDresser.

Aside from aesthetics, the new Bespoke products are designed with the environment in mind.

The ‘Less Microfibre Cycle’ will directly reduce microplastic emissions by using cool water and low intensity wash conditions, while SmartThings Energy will monitor and control laundry appliance settings to help conserve time, money, and energy.

bespoke2 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range

AI Energy Mode helps optimise wash cycles by using cold water, while the AI Wash feature will automatically sense soil levels and optimise each wash by using the ideal amount of water and detergent.

Similarly, AI Dry uses sensors to continually check the temperature and humidity of the clothes in the drum and adjust drying performance.

bespoke3 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range

The 2023 Bespoke Mirror AirDresser “easily fits up to five pants or five jackets”, according to Samsung, and can refresh clothes in as little as 20 minutes. There are 24  different cycles optimised for various kinds of fabrics – from wool and linen to down and delicates.

The Smart Washer is available in white and black from $1,599. The Smart Dryer is also available in white and black from $1,899. The Mirror AirDresser is $2,999.

728x90 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
Mi7 Channel News 728x90 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
728x90 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
Denon Home 728x90 2 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
Arlo EOFY 728x90 72DPI Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
Media 728 x 90 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
Previous Post

Audiophile Heaven As New Quadrophonic Classic Albums Released

Ultra PC Launched By LG Electronics

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

iOS 12 More About Software Tweaks Than New Features
Samsung Brings MicroLED To Consumer TVs
$100,000 Samsung 98″ QLED 8K TV Goes On Sale In OZ