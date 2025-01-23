Samsung And Google Join Forces On AR Glasses

On the back of the Samsung-Google partnership on a headset (Project Moohan, pictured at top) announced in December, Samsung has said it expects to enter the nascent augmented reality glasses sector via another collaboration with Google.

Samsung’s TM Roh spilled the beans to Bloomberg during an interview.

“Roh, the president of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, didn’t provide further details about the glasses, but said they’d eventually launch as part of the company’s efforts to co-develop the Android XR operating system,” the site reported.

Roh said the South Korean electronics giant “will try to reach the quality and readiness we want as soon as possible”.

Android XR (extended reality – which covers augmented reality and virtual reality) has the goal of building a single operating system for a range of wearable headsets.

Meta aims to launch AR glasses – with the working title of Artemis – in 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

In October ChannelNews reported on Meta’s AR glasses prototype Orion, which weighs less than 100 grams, has a wide field of view and sharp holographic displays. The display doesn’t use passthrough — what the wearer sees is the real physical world with holograms overlaid onto it.

Meta has reportedly scrapped plans for a mixed-reality headset that was being designed to compete with the Apple Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro, which arrived in Australia last July starting at $5,999, has not been a huge success, with users complaining about the price and clunky nature of the design.

Meta told employees at Reality Labs to stop working on its version of the Vision Pro – referred to internally as La Jolla – after a product review meeting attended by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, reported The Information.

“We have many prototypes in development at all times. But we don’t bring all of them to production,” Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth posted on Threads, in response to the news.

The Interaction Design Foundation defines AR as “a view of the real world – physical world – with an overlay of digital elements”.

Mixed Reality (MR) is “a view of the real world – physical world – with an overlay of digital elements where physical and digital elements can interact”, and Virtual Reality (VR) “a fully-immersive digital environment”.