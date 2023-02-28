Samsung And LG’s Epic Soundbar Battle

This year is set to be an interesting one in the soundbar sphere, with Samsung and LG both announcing exciting new products. Samsung’s Q995GC flagship model is their first product to come with a built-in SmartThings hub. This means users will be in touch with the world of Matter, allowing control of smart home devices with Amazon Alexa voice commands.

The unit (below) also features 11.4.2 channels – 11 channels, a subwoofer and four speakers which radiate upwards to deliver a 360° audio experience.

As part of Samsung’s Q-series, this also features Q-Symphony tech for seamless synchronisation with other speakers, to help optimise audio output from your television across all connected platforms.

It can also access the TV’s Neural Processing Unit for enhanced speech clarity. Plus, it’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and features SpaceFit Sound Pro and Adaptive Sound 2.0.

There’s also Game Mode Pro 2.0 to optimise it for gaming by suppressing background noise, and it supports Apple AirPlay 2.

It will launch in Germany on March 14, though there is no news yet on price or release in other regions.

LG, meanwhile, are also weighing in, with their 2023 S soundbar series, including the LG S95QR, SC9S, S40Q, S75W and SH7Q.

The flagship here is the S955QR, which delivers Dolby Atmos, Triple Level spatial sound, IMAX Enhanced and as much as 810W output, while rocking 9.1.5 channels and six wireless rear speaker channels.

The six speakers are height channels, and there’s a new speaker driver, chamber and sub for improved bass output. It also features AI Room Calibration Pro which uses spatial awareness tech to measure room characteristics, then balance the unit’s settings to suit.

There’s also 3D surround sound, Dolby Audio, DTS:X and Meridian Audio Technology.

Holding many of the same features, the SC9S has a 3.1.3 channel setup and 300W output.

The S75Q has 3.1.2 channels and 380W output, and features Dolby Atmos, DTS X, and up-firing height channel speakers.

The SH7Q has 5.1-channels with 800W output. The S40Q has 2.1 channels and 300W sound output.

All support 4K/ 120Hz pass-through with Dolby Vision and HDMI (eARC) and come with Bluetooth connectivity.

Either way, anyone looking to buy a soundbar this year is spoilt for choice, though the Matter-friendly Samsung unit certainly brings a new twist to the table.