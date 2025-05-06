Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Samsung has reportedly begun mass production of its next-gen foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, putting the company on track for a mid-year launch at its anticipated July Unpacked event.

The move signals Samsung’s continued push in the foldable category, with production ramping up just weeks after the company’s S25 series launch. According to leaks from PandaFlashPro and reported by SamMobile, the foldables and their accessories are already on the factory floor.

Industry insiders say Samsung may also launch a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model, although it was notably absent from current production rumours. If history is any indication, the full foldable lineup will hit shelves by late July.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 release date expectations price estimates and upgrades Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch

Speculation around specs has intensified. The Z Flip 7 is tipped to feature a larger, fully functional 4-inch external display, mirroring Motorola’s 2025 Razr Ultra, and a bump in battery capacity.

While earlier reports hinted at the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, recent intel suggests Samsung may opt for its in-house Exynos 2500 for this model.

Meanwhile, the premium Z Fold 7 is expected to stick with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and offer a sleeker profile than last year’s Z Fold 6.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm launch details, but leaks are expected to accelerate as the event nears.

728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
MOTHERS DAY 2025 Banner 728x90px Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Westan 728x90px Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Marshall 728x90 1 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Begins Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Ahead of July Launch
Previous Post

iPhone 18 Pro May Feature Under-Screen Face ID in Major Redesign

Yamaha AVENTAGE AV Receivers Now Support Sonos Integration for Multi-Room Audio

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped For March Reveal

Motorola Launches New g84 5G Model For $399

Pioneer Unveils Two New Receivers In AVR Range