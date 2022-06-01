Samsung Bespoke Jet

Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Samsung have announced the release of two new colours for their Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner. The range now includes models in Woody Green and Misty White, on top of the previously released Midnight Blue.

“Today’s home appliance customer is style conscious and looks for a solution that reflects their personality, while blending seamlessly with their chosen interior décor” said Senor Director of Home Appliances for Samsung Australia, Andrew Wand.

Samsung Bespoke Jet White 360x270 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours

“The vast colour offering of Bespoke Jet is another example of Samsung paying attention to the evolution of our consumer needs, and a further demonstration of the company’s on-going commitment to bring meaningful innovation into Australian homes.”

Samsung’s own research found that 50% of Australian households felt their appliances looked dated and would rather something more stylish that would help them express themselves, while another survey found 70% of consumers saw their home as a reflection of their personality.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Green 360x270 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours

Samsung have designed their new vacuum therefore, not only as a convenient and high-powered vacuum, but a stylish and eye-catching piece that is welcome in one’s home décor.

Both the Bespoke Jet itself and the accompanying dock, which cleans and charges the vacuum, are able to blend into any home, making cleaning easier without disrupting interior design.

Pricing can be found below. For more information or to purchase, head to the Samsung website.

Model Name Model Code RRP
Bespoke Jet Elite Extra VS20A95993B $1399
Bespoke Jet Complete Extra VS20A95943B $1299
Bespoke Jet Pro Extra VS20A95973B $1299
Bespoke Jet™ Pet Extra VS20A95923N $1199
Bespoke Jet™ Pet Stick VS20A95823W $1099

 

 

Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
3 728x90 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
SPORT TW Banner Conversion EN 728x90 1x Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
728x90 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
gtv r3 728x90 px Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours
Previous Post
Razer Barracuda Pro

Razer Announce Barracuda Headset Range

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Spotify To Launch In-Car Music Player?
REVIEW: Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Where Do Smartphones Go From Here?
Netflix Spends Big On Comics With Millarworld Acquisition