Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum Available In Two New Colours

Samsung have announced the release of two new colours for their Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner. The range now includes models in Woody Green and Misty White, on top of the previously released Midnight Blue.

“Today’s home appliance customer is style conscious and looks for a solution that reflects their personality, while blending seamlessly with their chosen interior décor” said Senor Director of Home Appliances for Samsung Australia, Andrew Wand.

“The vast colour offering of Bespoke Jet is another example of Samsung paying attention to the evolution of our consumer needs, and a further demonstration of the company’s on-going commitment to bring meaningful innovation into Australian homes.”

Samsung’s own research found that 50% of Australian households felt their appliances looked dated and would rather something more stylish that would help them express themselves, while another survey found 70% of consumers saw their home as a reflection of their personality.

Samsung have designed their new vacuum therefore, not only as a convenient and high-powered vacuum, but a stylish and eye-catching piece that is welcome in one’s home décor.

Both the Bespoke Jet itself and the accompanying dock, which cleans and charges the vacuum, are able to blend into any home, making cleaning easier without disrupting interior design.

Pricing can be found below. For more information or to purchase, head to the Samsung website.