Samsung Bespoke Side-By-Side Fridge Caters For All

Samsung by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Already impressive, Samsung have expanded their fridge line with the Bespoke Side-by-Side. Now available for pre-order, it flexes premium modern design and creative connectivity, while being suited to any style you need, and making sure functionality is at the fore.

Modern recessed handles on the flat-front doors give the Bespoke Side-by-Side a contemporary feel, and the choice of two finishes – white glass or fingerprint-resistant stainless steel – elevate this step.

To truly heighten the on-point feel, new auto open door sensors make it easier to deal with the large doors. Just a light touch on the handle opens the door, so it wouldn’t be a sweat to pack groceries away when you’re juggling three bags at once. It also seems like it will be a breeze to grab random ingredients while in the middle of a hectic recipe.

There should also be plenty of space to pack all your groceries, and thus leave room on your benches for actually working, thanks to the Side-by-Side’s capacity of 28 cu. ft.

You can also adjust the shelving to suit your needs to accommodate bulky or tall items, which is great for busy occasions like Xmas.

FIT Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All

The Samsung Beverage Centre inside is a dispenser, which, more than just water, lets you add flavour to water with fruit infusions or brew cold ice tea with the pitcher’s built-in infuser.

Bringing the Side-by-Side further into the modern day, it offers seamless connectivity making it easy to track and optimise power consumption with utilities such as Samsung’s SmartThings app.

With SmartThings Energy you’ll be able to optimise compressor speed and the frequency of the defrost cycle, all set around your personal usage and environment.

Your power bills will also see a positive impact due to its energy efficiency, plus parts and labour are covered under warranty.

Whatmough 728x90 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
728x90 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
Channel News Ad NRGVault 720x90 2 1 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
Yamaha TWES5A 728x90 1 Samsung Bespoke Side By Side Fridge Caters For All
Previous Post

Dirac Update For Denon and Marantz Receivers

Fresh Jabra Buds Shine At Budget Price

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2019: Hisense Show Off 85-Inch 8K TV & New 4K Range
Sentence Looms For DVD Pushers
ALDI Unveils Hooded BBQ With Side Burner For $369