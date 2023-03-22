Samsung Bespoke Side-By-Side Fridge Caters For All

Already impressive, Samsung have expanded their fridge line with the Bespoke Side-by-Side. Now available for pre-order, it flexes premium modern design and creative connectivity, while being suited to any style you need, and making sure functionality is at the fore.

Modern recessed handles on the flat-front doors give the Bespoke Side-by-Side a contemporary feel, and the choice of two finishes – white glass or fingerprint-resistant stainless steel – elevate this step.

To truly heighten the on-point feel, new auto open door sensors make it easier to deal with the large doors. Just a light touch on the handle opens the door, so it wouldn’t be a sweat to pack groceries away when you’re juggling three bags at once. It also seems like it will be a breeze to grab random ingredients while in the middle of a hectic recipe.

There should also be plenty of space to pack all your groceries, and thus leave room on your benches for actually working, thanks to the Side-by-Side’s capacity of 28 cu. ft.

You can also adjust the shelving to suit your needs to accommodate bulky or tall items, which is great for busy occasions like Xmas.

The Samsung Beverage Centre inside is a dispenser, which, more than just water, lets you add flavour to water with fruit infusions or brew cold ice tea with the pitcher’s built-in infuser.

Bringing the Side-by-Side further into the modern day, it offers seamless connectivity making it easy to track and optimise power consumption with utilities such as Samsung’s SmartThings app.

With SmartThings Energy you’ll be able to optimise compressor speed and the frequency of the defrost cycle, all set around your personal usage and environment.

Your power bills will also see a positive impact due to its energy efficiency, plus parts and labour are covered under warranty.