Samsung Bets on ‘Thinovation’ with Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, a new addition to its flagship Galaxy S series, offering a thinner and lighter design while maintaining many of the premium features found in the wider S25 lineup.

ChannelNews had early access to the device yesterday ahead of today’s announcement.

At just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163 grams, the S25 Edge is Samsung’s slimmest flagship to date, incorporating a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

Nathan Rigger, Samsung Australia’s Head of Product for Smartphones, said the company had deliberately “prioritised form over function” for the S25 Edge, which he called “lighter than a bag of chips” and a “balance of premium perfection in ultra-thin form.”

He described the design approach as “thinovation”, noting that the popularity of compact devices like the Flip series played a key role in shaping the Edge.

Despite its streamlined frame, the device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and reconfigured cooling tech.

AI is heavily integrated throughout the device, from image processing to productivity tools. According to Rigger, 75% of Samsung users are already using AI features, making this functionality a major focus in the Edge’s development.

The camera system features a 200MP wide lens supported by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, which enhances detail, skin tones and low-light photography. Instead of a traditional telephoto lens, Samsung opted for a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, expanding macro capabilities and offering more creative flexibility in a compact format.

Other AI features include on-device editing tools like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, as well as deeper contextual support via Now Brief and Now Bar. The device also integrates with Google’s Gemini platform, including camera and screen-sharing features via Gemini Live.