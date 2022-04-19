Samsung Bring Bespoke AirDresser To Aussie Market

Bespoke AirDresser

Samsung’s solution to simple premium clothing care, the Bespoke AirDresser is now available for purchase in Australia. The Korean tech giant claim that via a cocktail of steam and air, the AirDresser rids clothing of up to 99% of certain germs, allergens and dust, whilst also smoothing out creases and wrinkles.

Samsung’s JetSteam technology infuses high temperature heat into the fabric of clothing stored within the  AirDresser, refreshing garments by cleaning, and deodorising them via a ceramic filter.

Use of the Bespoke AirDresser also prevents the need for ironing, as the JetAir and JetSteam eases creases out of stored garments.

Credit: Samsung

The affects of the AirDresser are not limited to its own storage capacity. According to Samsung, leaving the door open, the dehumidification function will help to keep clothes dry, fresh and free of mould.

Donning a sleek, simple and modern design, the Bespoke AirDresser has been built to sit seamlessly in a home environment. Samsung have just introduced a Charcoal finish, accompanying the original classic White.

Navigating and controlling the  AirDresser is made simple via a minimalistic and intuitive interface.

Director of Home Appliances Samsung Electronics Andrew Wand believes that the Bespoke AirDresser moves into next generation of clothing care.

“The Bespoke AirDresser transforms how we care for our clothes, designed with busy Australians in mind, in one simple step you can steam or sanitise your clothes to give them that ‘fresh from the dry cleaner’ feel all from the convenience of your own home. It is especially helpful for clothing items that usually require extra attention like silks, business suits and other delicates.”

The Bespoke AirDresser is available for purchase now for RRP $2,899 on the Samsung website and at selected retailers.

