Samsung Bringing 108MP Camera To Mid-Tier Phones

Samsung has plans to insert a 108MP camera into its mid-tier Galaxy A series next year.

The forthcoming Galaxy A73, due next year, will sport the camera, which will also have optical image stabilisation capability.

This will mark a huge leap from this year’s Galaxy A72, which had a 64MP camera with OIS.

The first 108MP camera on a Samsung model came with last year’s Galaxy S20 Ultra – a high end phone with a price tag to match – before the company added it to the flagship S and Note series.

The company will likely procure the cameras from Mcnex, opting for a more cost-effective third-party option, rather than its own in-house Samsung Electro-Mechanics production line.