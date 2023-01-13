Samsung Brings 360 Audio Recording To Buds2 Pro, Camera Zoom To Galaxy Watch

Samsung has announced new software updates that add camera features to the Galaxy Watch, and brings spatial audio recording to the Buds2 Pro.

The new 360 Audio Recording feature allows you to use your Galaxy Buds2 Pro to capture 360-degree sound while filming on a Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4.

Samsung explains: “The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the centre of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest. Users can pop in connected headphones and playback the video on their device or social media channel to hear lifelike and immersive sounds that emulate an in-person experience.”

The binaural feature uses LE Audio, an advanced new Bluetooth audio standard that offers impressive audio, lower latency, and a long battery life.

A less-impressive but still mighty useful update comes to the Galaxy Watch, and specifically the watch’s Camera Controller app.

Those with the Watch5 and Watch4 will soon get zoom capabilities, meaning users can remotely control their Galaxy phone’s camera zoom by either pinching the watch face or rotating the bezel.

This feature removes the need to run to back and forth between the phone

As Samsung points out, this feature is “perfect for taking group shots or solo selfies from a distance and eliminating the need to run back and forth to the camera to frame the perfect picture.”

The new 360 Audio Recording feature will be “progressively released” on Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 via software updates starting today.

The updated Camera Controller feature will be available on the Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4 and Watch4 Classic beginning from February 2.